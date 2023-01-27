Read full article on original website
27 First News
Shirley F. Reese, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley F. Reese, 87 of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this world for Heaven on Thursday, January 27 after a 7-week battle from post Covid complications. She was born December 15, 1935 in Wyatt, West Virginia., a daughter of the late William and Nadine (Ashcraft) Heldreth and...
27 First News
Virginia A. O’Hara, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. O’Hara, “VO” passed Saturday morning January 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. She was born September 2, 1939, she was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, and the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen Salata. Virginia graduated from East High...
27 First News
Barbara Ann Johnson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann “Barb” Johnson, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Hospice House. Barb was born March 11, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Robert and Mae (Moorhead) Johnson of Struthers. She was a 1964 graduate of...
27 First News
Joseph A. Reichert, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Reichert, 83, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Park Vista with his family at his side. Joseph was born June 17, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of Adam Reichert and Josephine Andres. He was a 1957 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School...
27 First News
Patricia L. Machuga, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Patricia L. Machuga, 74, who died Friday, January 27 at Hospice House. Patty was born August 6, 1948 in Youngstown and was a daughter of...
27 First News
John R. Leshinsky, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Leshinsky, Jr., 57, passed away Thursday evening, January 19, 2023. John was born March 13, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of the late John R. and Mary Ellen Carney Leshinsky, Sr. He was a 1983 graduate of Boardman High School and was a...
27 First News
John E. Metzinger, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Metzinger passed peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by family. John was born March 3, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Bertha Farrell Metzinger; he was a lifelong area resident. He graduated...
27 First News
Ellison Kerber, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellison V. Kerber, 56, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Continuing Health Care, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Ellison was born February 11, 1966, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harold R. and Sandra Reali Kerber. She was a graduate...
27 First News
Jason Michael Seinkner, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Seinkner, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born June 9, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Joseph Seinkner and...
27 First News
Patrick G. Rossi, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, for Patrick G. Rossi, 73, of Mineral Ridge. Pat passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, in Continuing Healthcare...
27 First News
Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., 82 of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, January 27 at his home. Richard was born November 23, 1940 in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Martin Dunn and Anna Mae Bosetti and came to this area in 1970. He was...
27 First News
Michael Wylie, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Wylie, 65, of Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. at Park Vista Nursing Home, following an extended illness. He was born August 8, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry and Lela Adams Wylie. Michael attended the...
27 First News
Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
27 First News
Paul Moore, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul Moore, 71, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side. Paul was born May 20, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harold and Geraldine (Patton) Moore. He was a 1969 graduate of Warren G. Harding High...
27 First News
John Kaiser, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Kaiser, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023, while a patient in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a period of declining health. He was 71. John was born May 23, 1951, in Sinzhausen, Germany, a son...
27 First News
Mary F. Wildes, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Wildes, 73, of Struthers passed away January 26, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland. She was born December 20, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of George and Helen (Butler) Brooke and was a lifelong area resident. Mary is survived by her...
27 First News
Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, 92, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home. Ellie was born August 4, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Lucille E. (Harris) Smith. She was a graduate of South High School,...
27 First News
Aaron Jamal Williams, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Aaron Jamal Williams will be held Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 909 Lee Ave, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Aaron Jamal “Boom” Williams departed this life for the heavenly realm on Sunday, January 22,...
27 First News
Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(MyValleyTributes) – Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Willa was born October 15, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Josephine (Dluski) McCullough. She moved with her family...
27 First News
Barbara M. Hatosky, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Hatosky, 75, of Warren passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Barbara was born August 2, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Florian J. and Mary (Frenchko) Hatosky. She was a 1965 graduate of Howland High School and...
