ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
One Little Rock resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
Momma's Diner | Delicious southern comfort food at this Central Arkansas restaurant
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — When it comes to southern culture, mom-and-pop shops are as classic as it gets. These community staples aren’t just where we have lunch after church on Sunday afternoons, it’s where friendships and family flourish and that’s exactly why Momma’s Diner in Pine Bluff is as popular as it is.
onlyinark.com
Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City
Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
FOX Food Spotlight: Lil D’s BBQ
Lil D's BBQ, which is based in Pine Bluff, stopped by FOX 16's Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63
According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
KATV
Burns Park Funland receives new rides
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Burns Park Funland is excited to announce they have brought on new rides this month. The park said it will open in April and will be open on the weekends for the public to enjoy. There are also still spots available to book your child's...
Construction on I-30 to require lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If the weather allows, lane closures on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock are set to begin on Monday, January 30. Traffic will be controlled by signage as well as construction barrels, and any double-lane closures will be limited to the hours between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.
littlerocksoiree.com
Lego Fan Expo Coming to Statehouse Convention Center in February
BrickUniverse, the traveling Lego fan exposition, is coming to the Statehouse Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, as part of its 2023 Inspire tour. The family-friendly convention will showcase awesome Lego creations alongside the talented artists who made them possible. Merchant booths will sell all things Lego while you mingle and create through attractions such as:
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tracking an icy winter storm
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
bigfoot99.com
Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash
This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
North Little Rock breaks ground on new pickleball courts
North Little Rock is expanding its recreation options with the upcoming arrival of new pickleball courts.
Interstate 30 construction in Little Rock expected to create lane closures: Here’s the list
The Arkansas Department of Transportation has released its list of expected lane Little Rock – North Little Rock closures beginning Jan. 30.
Arkansas artist uses new exhibit to explore voting challenges
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's no secret that for decades, minority groups who have gone to cast a ballot have faced intense voter intimidation— with the use of tactics like Gerrymandering and poll taxes. History has shown that the federal government would eventually step in. Native Arkansan, Kevin...
Loved ones and church members honor 5 current and former Sylvan Hills students killed in crash
It's been a tough week for those living in the community of Sherwood. Two current and three former Sylvan Hills high school students were killed in a car crash on Sunday night. The school and community have been mourning their loss and trying to honor them in every way they can.
Little Rock mayor promises transparent policing in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Following the release of video footage showing the violent beating that claimed Tyre Nichols' life, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. issued a statement promising transparent policing.
'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas
When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
aymag.com
29-Year-Old Little Rock Native Earns Grammy Nomination
Songwriter and producer Mark Hudson of RockBoyBeats is a 29-year-old Little Rock native, and recently, was nominated for his first Grammy award. The project that earned Hudson a nomination for Best R&B album is Chris Brown’s Breezy, which Hudson helped produce. In beginning his work on this album nearly two years ago, Hudson knew that this one would be life-changing, and in 2023, his intuition is proving to be reliable.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
