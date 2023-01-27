ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabot, AR

onlyinark.com

Only the Classics at Cotham’s in the City

Those who have lived in Central Arkansas for any amount of time know that Cotham’s is proudly “Home of the Hubcap Burger.” This meat monstrosity starts out with a 1-pound, cheese-laden patty, then you’re free to add slabs of beef at an additional cost. Some folks like to stare death in the eye, like a buddy who once took down a Quad Cap in my presence at the old Cotham’s Mercantile in Scott. Yes, if you do the math, after factoring in toppings and bun, that’s almost 5 pounds of food.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63

According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Burns Park Funland receives new rides

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Burns Park Funland is excited to announce they have brought on new rides this month. The park said it will open in April and will be open on the weekends for the public to enjoy. There are also still spots available to book your child's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Lego Fan Expo Coming to Statehouse Convention Center in February

BrickUniverse, the traveling Lego fan exposition, is coming to the Statehouse Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26, as part of its 2023 Inspire tour. The family-friendly convention will showcase awesome Lego creations alongside the talented artists who made them possible. Merchant booths will sell all things Lego while you mingle and create through attractions such as:
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bigfoot99.com

Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash

This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

'First of its kind' high school coming to Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The South City Church, located off Interstate 30 in Little Rock, is receiving a facelift. The church is being transformed into Arkansas Military and First Responders Academy and it's scheduled to open in August 2023. The school is being called the "first of its kind"...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Ted Rivers

Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Arkansas

When it comes to popular music, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Evanescence, Capitol Offense, and Future Leaders of the World are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

29-Year-Old Little Rock Native Earns Grammy Nomination

Songwriter and producer Mark Hudson of RockBoyBeats is a 29-year-old Little Rock native, and recently, was nominated for his first Grammy award. The project that earned Hudson a nomination for Best R&B album is Chris Brown’s Breezy, which Hudson helped produce. In beginning his work on this album nearly two years ago, Hudson knew that this one would be life-changing, and in 2023, his intuition is proving to be reliable.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
