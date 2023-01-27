YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Edward Church for Patricia L. Machuga, 74, who died Friday, January 27 at Hospice House. Patty was born August 6, 1948 in Youngstown and was a daughter of...

