Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa Dream Center looking for volunteers to work at warming shelters

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is looking for volunteers to help keep open and work the warming stations so people in need can get out of the freezing temperatures. The temperature in Green Country is not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon, meaning many...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Master Gardeners announce second location for 2023 lunch and learns

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Master Gardeners made a big announcement Wednesday. They announced an additional location for this year's lunch and learn. Master Gardeners are adding a location in south Tulsa at the Hardesty Regional Library. This will allow gardening enthusiasts to take part in the educational...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Reduction of non-essential services issued for several Green Country counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced a reduction of non-essential services to Tulsa, Rogers, Creek Okmulgee, Mayes, Delaware, Washington, Nowata, Craig, and Ottawa counties due to inclement weather on Monday. The reduction will last until 5 p.m. Monday. Essential services will still be performed.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Road contractors fed up with City of Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "How do we treat each other when we have friction? How do we treat each other when there’s a disagreement?," asked Bobby Stem, Director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. Those are the questions at the heart of a rift between contractors who...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa faith leaders hope Tyre Nichols vigil will spark change

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brutal arrest and eventual death of Tyre Nichols shocked a nation, but Tulsa’s religious leaders feel it came as no surprise. Morning Star Baptist Church hosted an inter-faith vigil Sunday to honor the 29-year-old from Memphis. The program was structured for healing, but the room contained a distinct sense of exasperation.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Austin tech company announces headquarter move to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform and is relocating its headquarters from Austin, Texas, to Tulsa. Laudris provides physical to digital transformation of inventory lifecycle for properties, production facilities, and supply chain vendors. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

WEEKEND FORECAST: Chance for systems, cold front moving in

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country saw highs in the upper 50s Friday. Looking to February, temperatures are expected to trend above normal. A cool front will make its way to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Some systems will make its way through with near-freezing temperatures next week...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma pick up 340k packages of cookies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma spent Saturday picking up their cookies to sell. Over 340,000 packages of cookies lined the outside of the warehouse at Armstrong Relocation in Tulsa. The staff at Armstrong helped load cookies into each troop's vehicle. Cookie booth sales will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
TULSA, OK

