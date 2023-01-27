Read full article on original website
KTUL
Tulsa Dream Center looking for volunteers to work at warming shelters
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is looking for volunteers to help keep open and work the warming stations so people in need can get out of the freezing temperatures. The temperature in Green Country is not expected to get above freezing until Wednesday afternoon, meaning many...
KTUL
South Yale Avenue widening project more than 50% complete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The widening project on South Yale Avenue is officially over 50% done, according to the City of Tulsa. The end goal is to widen the mile stretch of road from two lanes to six lanes. The project will cost over $29 million and is expected...
KTUL
Tulsa family donates first tiny home to City Lights Village for the homeless
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The need for housing is at an all-time high as the homeless population continues to rise. A local family is teaming up with the City Lights Foundation with a tiny house donation for those experiencing homelessness. The Richie Family has a personal experience with the...
KTUL
Tulsa Master Gardeners announce second location for 2023 lunch and learns
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Master Gardeners made a big announcement Wednesday. They announced an additional location for this year's lunch and learn. Master Gardeners are adding a location in south Tulsa at the Hardesty Regional Library. This will allow gardening enthusiasts to take part in the educational...
KTUL
Owasso Ascension St. John to cut ribbon on new ICU, Progressive Care Unit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension St. John in Owasso is preparing to cut the ribbon on a new ICU and Progressive Care Unit on Monday. The new unit was an $8 million investment and will have four ICU beds and 14 progressive care beds. The hospital expects to be...
KTUL
Reduction of non-essential services issued for several Green Country counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Commissioner of Public Safety has announced a reduction of non-essential services to Tulsa, Rogers, Creek Okmulgee, Mayes, Delaware, Washington, Nowata, Craig, and Ottawa counties due to inclement weather on Monday. The reduction will last until 5 p.m. Monday. Essential services will still be performed.
KTUL
Road contractors fed up with City of Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "How do we treat each other when we have friction? How do we treat each other when there’s a disagreement?," asked Bobby Stem, Director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors. Those are the questions at the heart of a rift between contractors who...
KTUL
Tulsa firefighter in serious condition after being struck by car while working on Hwy 75
--- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - Two Tulsa firefighters are injured after being struck by a car near Pine and Peoria on Highway 75. The Tulsa Fire Department said they will provide more information once they learn more about the firefighters' conditions. Tulsa Fire Department Union President Matt Lay shared this...
KTUL
Tulsa faith leaders hope Tyre Nichols vigil will spark change
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The brutal arrest and eventual death of Tyre Nichols shocked a nation, but Tulsa’s religious leaders feel it came as no surprise. Morning Star Baptist Church hosted an inter-faith vigil Sunday to honor the 29-year-old from Memphis. The program was structured for healing, but the room contained a distinct sense of exasperation.
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
KTUL
Austin tech company announces headquarter move to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform and is relocating its headquarters from Austin, Texas, to Tulsa. Laudris provides physical to digital transformation of inventory lifecycle for properties, production facilities, and supply chain vendors. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North.
KTUL
WEEKEND FORECAST: Chance for systems, cold front moving in
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country saw highs in the upper 50s Friday. Looking to February, temperatures are expected to trend above normal. A cool front will make its way to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Some systems will make its way through with near-freezing temperatures next week...
KTUL
Tulsa Police Department unveils new vehicle recognizing Special Olympics, LETR
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has unveiled its newly-wrapped patrol vehicle which recognizes Special Olympics Oklahoma and the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Chief Franklin showed off the new car on Thursday at a luncheon in Midwest City. The bright blue wrap includes the LETR flame and...
KTUL
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma pick up 340k packages of cookies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma spent Saturday picking up their cookies to sell. Over 340,000 packages of cookies lined the outside of the warehouse at Armstrong Relocation in Tulsa. The staff at Armstrong helped load cookies into each troop's vehicle. Cookie booth sales will...
KTUL
Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
KTUL
Tulsa Zoo swaps tigers with Tennessee zoo
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is welcoming a new tiger as part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan. Tulsa swapped Tahan for his 13-year-old brother Tanvir with Zoo Knoxville. The Tulsa Zoo said the survival plan works to ensure a sustainable...
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
KTUL
Hillcrest Medical Center no longer in lockdown after early morning shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hillcrest Medical Center is out of lockdown after an early morning shooting in the parking garage on Monday. The Tulsa Police Department says the incident happened in the north parking garage at Hillcrest just before 3 a.m. Police say the suspect fired an unknown number...
KTUL
County-wide law enforcement hiring event aims to alleviate low staffing numbers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A combined effort was underway Friday to try to recruit more people to join Oklahoma law enforcement. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Tulsa Police Department were among the several agencies at a county-wide hiring event. Kyle Hanley with the Okmulgee Criminal Justice Authority...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation to invest $5M to Boys & Girls Club programs over next 2 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is aiming to address food insecurity through a $5 million investment in local Boys and Girls Club programs. The funding will go to clubs in Bartlesville, Pryor, Tahlequah, Nowata, Chelsea, Tulsa, Adair County, Delaware County and Sequoyah County. “When it comes to...
