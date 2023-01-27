Read full article on original website
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Local Coffeeshop Review: Cup of JoeySuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
azbigmedia.com
CBRE secures $42.7M in financing for 2 Phoenix-Mesa Gateway buildings
CBRE has secured $42.7 million in construction financing for two industrial buildings that will be part of Skybridge Arizona's master-planned development adjacent to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Ariz. Bruce Francis, Doug Birrell, Bob Ybarra and Shaun Moothart with CBRE Capital Markets' Debt and Structured Finance team in Phoenix...
azbigmedia.com
Az Business Leaders: Barbara Dawson, Snell & Wilmer
Each week, we will profile an innovator featured in the 2023 edition of Az Business Leaders magazine. Today, meet Barbara Dawson, chair-elect at Snell & Wilmer. Background: Barbara Dawson recently was selected to serve as Snell & Wilmer chair, beginning in April of 2023. She has served on both the firm's elected executive committee and its compensation committee for several years. During her three decade career, Dawson has assisted multiple Fortune 500 and other companies navigate critical legal challenges and investigations in circumstances involving conflict and crisis management. Dawson is the former chair of Lex Mundi, a global affiliation of more than 160 law firms.
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Camelback Inn, Cavanagh Law Firm, Taylor Street
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort appoints new area GM. JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa welcomed Leo Percopo to the role of Area General Manager at the 453-room landmark resort set on 125 acres of Sonoran Desert terrain in affluent Paradise Valley, Ariz. With his role of Area General Manager, Percopo will oversee this resort along with the rest of the full service, managed Marriott hotels in Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix claims the 8th largest office deal in the U.S. for 2022 at $504M
When it comes to the office industry, 2022 was another entry in a series of transformative years. With work time still shared between home and the office (for most companies), the office building continued to take on the role of an amenity-rich, collaboration-enhancing hub. Despite the change in works habits, Phoenix claimed the eighth largest office deal in the U.S. for 2022.
tourcounsel.com
Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
realestatedaily-news.com
Raytheon Missiles & Defense Moving into The Refinery at New University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges
TUCSON, Ariz. – Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona (UA) main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
azmarijuana.com
Upcoming Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Parties in February
February 2023 is a big event month in Arizona with both the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open. And now some Arizona dispensaries have decided to host some events too. Oasis North is hosting a Super Bowl preparty and Curaleaf Scottsdale is hosting a Phoenix Open preparty. Oasis North...
KTAR.com
Phoenix developer plans to build commerce park in Casa Grande
PHOENIX — A Phoenix-based developer recently purchased a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande with plans to build a commerce park. The park will feature a series of speculative buildings to accommodate industrial needs in the area, according to a press release. Developer Dale Cavan paid more than $2 million...
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17
Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
azbigmedia.com
UCP technology helps disabled kids walk
In September 2022, the UCP Laura Dozer Center in North Phoenix received a remarkable addition. As the result of a close to $300,000 investment from United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) of Central Arizona, the facility was able to install the Aretech ZeroG Gait and Balance System. The innovative technology used by UCP utilizes a robotic weight support system mounted on an overhead track. The user is fitted with a harness that attaches to the overhead unit, enabling patients to safely experience rehabilitative activities — like practicing walking, balancing and climbing stairs.
tourcounsel.com
La Encantada | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
If you are looking for the best stores in Tucson, I can recommend one of the most prominent malls on the list: La encantada. This place is very attractive, being an open-air mall, which is great if you like to spend a weekend shopping and clear your mind. In addition, it has good restaurants in case you want to taste something.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
chamberbusinessnews.com
Arizona business community: Rent control would further deepen housing shortage
Determined not to exacerbate the state’s massive housing shortage, stakeholders from across the Arizona business community are speaking out against an onslaught of rent control proposals put forth recently by national and state-level Democrats. The measures – which supporters claim would help make housing more affordable – actually would...
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
SignalsAZ
8.78 Acres for Sale Along Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
Fain Signature Group has listed 5 parcels for sale fronting the Villages at Lynx Creek in Dewey, AZ. The land is currently zoned Commercial C2 and can be considered for rezoning to Residential. The properties have a Certificate of Assured Water Supply (CAWS). This location has easy access to Highway...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
Kari Lake's Day of Destiny
The Republican is taking her claim that the Arizona gubernatorial election was stolen from her before the state's Court of Appeals.
Phoenix New Times
Scottsdale Gourmet Market to Close Months After Opening. Customers Have 2 Weeks Left to Visit
Gastromé Market, a gourmet food market, cheese and wine shop, and restaurant in Scottsdale's Gainey Ranch is set to close just months after opening. Customers have a couple of weeks left to visit the concept located on Doubletree Ranch Road east of Scottsdale Road. The market part of the...
Homeowners, you can now apply online to get up to $40,000 in stimulus money
If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
