Each week, we will profile an innovator featured in the 2023 edition of Az Business Leaders magazine. Today, meet Barbara Dawson, chair-elect at Snell & Wilmer. Background: Barbara Dawson recently was selected to serve as Snell & Wilmer chair, beginning in April of 2023. She has served on both the firm's elected executive committee and its compensation committee for several years. During her three decade career, Dawson has assisted multiple Fortune 500 and other companies navigate critical legal challenges and investigations in circumstances involving conflict and crisis management. Dawson is the former chair of Lex Mundi, a global affiliation of more than 160 law firms.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO