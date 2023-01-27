ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWQC

Frozen Fat Fondo Fest is back at Credit Island in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain, shine, snow, or slim, fat biking is a year-round venture and it’s moments like this that bring joy to those who live it. “It’s wonderful, it’s exciting for us, it’s a, this is one of our big events for the year for the friends of Off-Road Cycling,” Dave Bowman, Secretary of Friends of Off Road Cycling said. “And it’s very exciting for us to see this, It’s just wonderful to see the turnout we get every year for this event.”
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Kids excited by bounce house extravaganza

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Children and kids at heart had a chance to go wild at the latest event held in the QCCA Expo Center. The Expo Center has brought back the Bounce House Extravaganza for it’s second year this past Saturday and Sunday. “That’s why we do...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in The Quad Cities

Quad Cities is a relatively small yet thriving urban region between Iowa and Illinois. Despite its name, the region consists of five cities along the Mississippi River. Within Iowa are the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf, while Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline are situated in Illinois. According to the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
ANAMOSA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years

An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Got unclaimed money? Link may lead to loot

In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith is sharing the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Scott County, a news release says. “In 2022, more than $2.2 million was reported to the Great Iowa...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Highschool Basketball Pro

DeWitt, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Davenport Central High School basketball team will have a game with Central Dewitt High School on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DAVENPORT, IA
Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
97X

Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good

Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC restaurant makes Top 100 in Yelp list

The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

45 Years Ago: A Chicago Diner Inspires Popular ‘SNL’ Sketch

The Jan. 28, 1978, episode of Saturday Night Live is one of the most fruitful in the show’s history. Hosted by comedian Robert Klein, the show saw the first appearance of Gilda Radner and Bill Murray’s Nerds, an ambitious, show-long running gag in which irradiated giant lobsters attack Studio 8H, Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer adding lyrics to the Star Wars theme in the character’s most memorable outing and, debuting right after Klein’s opening monologue, writer Don Novello’s mini-masterpiece inspired by his time visiting a particular Chicago diner.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy