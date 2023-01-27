Read full article on original website
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rain, shine, snow, or slim, fat biking is a year-round venture and it’s moments like this that bring joy to those who live it. “It’s wonderful, it’s exciting for us, it’s a, this is one of our big events for the year for the friends of Off-Road Cycling,” Dave Bowman, Secretary of Friends of Off Road Cycling said. “And it’s very exciting for us to see this, It’s just wonderful to see the turnout we get every year for this event.”
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Children and kids at heart had a chance to go wild at the latest event held in the QCCA Expo Center. The Expo Center has brought back the Bounce House Extravaganza for it’s second year this past Saturday and Sunday. “That’s why we do...
Quad Cities is a relatively small yet thriving urban region between Iowa and Illinois. Despite its name, the region consists of five cities along the Mississippi River. Within Iowa are the cities of Davenport and Bettendorf, while Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline are situated in Illinois. According to the...
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner. The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. RAGBRAI has announced the 2023 route and overnight towns for its 50th anniversary ride. The route will begin in Sioux City and...
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith is sharing the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Scott County, a news release says. “In 2022, more than $2.2 million was reported to the Great Iowa...
The Winter Jam concert series continues at The Rust Belt in East Moline. You gotta love a free concert. The Rust Belt is offering just that with their concert series Winter Jam. This Saturday, 1/28, the series will feature the band For Those About To Yacht. The band features some...
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4. Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4. Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center. Updated: 2 hours ago. Patients will begin moving into the new location next week. Gain new knowledge in...
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
I'm a creative guy. I have found that if I'm not doing something creative I tend to spin out & go crazy. Whether it's learning something on the guitar, putting content out on the socials, or simply updating a new space in my house, I need something that gives me an outlet for my creativity.
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
In a community, you would hope that everyone that lives in it speaks well about the place they call home. Whether you're born and raised in the community or not, those who live, work and represent that place should speak relatively highly about it. Not in Davenport or really in...
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
The owners and patrons of Cafe d’Marie are Yelping for joy, as the Davenport restaurant is the only one in the Quad Cities to make the 2023 Top 100 restaurants in the U.S., according to Yelp.com. The atmospheric, tasty eatery at 614 W. 5th St., Davenport, is the only...
The Jan. 28, 1978, episode of Saturday Night Live is one of the most fruitful in the show’s history. Hosted by comedian Robert Klein, the show saw the first appearance of Gilda Radner and Bill Murray’s Nerds, an ambitious, show-long running gag in which irradiated giant lobsters attack Studio 8H, Murray’s Nick the Lounge Singer adding lyrics to the Star Wars theme in the character’s most memorable outing and, debuting right after Klein’s opening monologue, writer Don Novello’s mini-masterpiece inspired by his time visiting a particular Chicago diner.
