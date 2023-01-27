JJ Watt sent out a cryptic tweet that has some fans speculating about some big news on the horizon for the Houston Texans. The Houston Texans are once again searching for another head coach, the third offseason in a row. After firing David Culley in one year, they hired Lovie Smith. After going 2-14-1, the organization opted to fire Smith. While interviewing numerous candidates early on in their offseason, it appears that they are closing in on their new head coach, and it is a familiar name for Texans fans. That is DeMeco Ryans, former 2006 second-round draft pick and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO