NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DeVonta Smith can make Alabama history with Super Bowl win
With a win for the Eagles in the Super Bowl, former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith would join the rarest of college football company. The list of football players who have won the Heisman Trophy, a national championship in college and a Super Bowl is short. DeVonta Smith could make it just a bit longer.
Patrick Mahomes dad savaged Joe Burrow after Chiefs AFC Championship win (Video)
Patrick Mahomes Sr. had plenty to say after the Chiefs AFC Championship win over the Bengals on Sunday night. The Bengals talked all week, as Eli Apple and Co.’s new name for Arrowhead Stadium blew up in their face. After the Chiefs win on Sunday, they had every right to talk back. In fact, they earned the right to do so.
Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank
Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
Eagles Super Bowl trip made even sweeter by draft situation
For the second time in six years, the NFL team from the city of Philadelphia is headed to the Super Bowl. And things keep getting better for the Eagles. It’s been an impressive season for head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. The club tied for the best record in the league (14) in 2022. The Birds vanquished the visiting Giants (38-7) and 49ers (31-7) in the playoffs by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles will play on Super Sunday for the second time in six years.
Philadelphia Eagles taking on the San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for a trip to Super Bowl 57. News 8 has the details leading up to the NFC Championship. Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. FOX. Announcers:. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) Greg Olsen (color) Erin Andrews (sideline reporter)
JJ Watt’s cryptic tweet might be big news for Texans fans
JJ Watt sent out a cryptic tweet that has some fans speculating about some big news on the horizon for the Houston Texans. The Houston Texans are once again searching for another head coach, the third offseason in a row. After firing David Culley in one year, they hired Lovie Smith. After going 2-14-1, the organization opted to fire Smith. While interviewing numerous candidates early on in their offseason, it appears that they are closing in on their new head coach, and it is a familiar name for Texans fans. That is DeMeco Ryans, former 2006 second-round draft pick and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.
Get Ready, NFL Fans: Tom Brady To 49ers Gains Fuel After NFC Title Loss
The San Francisco 49ers concluded their season in the NFC Championship Game after putting together an impressive 12-game win streak with a rookie seventh-round quarterback proving a pivotal piece. However, it seems San Francisco’s biggest question entering the 2022 campaign once again will headline the team’s offseason. The...
Eagles trounce 49ers to win NFC Championship, advance to Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles advanced to Super Bowl 57 with a win over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship on Sunday.
Eagles, 49ers coordinators in demand following NFC Championship Game
Sunday is funday for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. But following the NFC Championship Game, it will be just another manic Monday for several coaches on the sideline at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “San Francisco 49ers defensive...
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Look: 2 NFL Legends Will Be Honorary Captains For NFC Championship
Two Hall-of-Fame icons will serve as honorary captains for their former teams during tomorrow's NFC Championship game: Brian Dawkins for the Philadelphia Eagles and Jerry Rice for the San Francisco 49ers. Both of these all-time greats are still beloved members of the their respective NFL families. ...
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline
The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers
Fans flooded into the city after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers to book their place in the Super Bowl.Jan. 30, 2023.
