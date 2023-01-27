ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Kellen Moore’s new job makes Cowboys departure look even worse

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has a new gig, as he’ll take on the same duties with the Los Angeles Chargers. Kellen Moore’s departure from Dallas was odd to say the least, as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Per NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Moore wanted a new challenge, and Jerry Jones let him out of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

DeVonta Smith can make Alabama history with Super Bowl win

With a win for the Eagles in the Super Bowl, former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith would join the rarest of college football company. The list of football players who have won the Heisman Trophy, a national championship in college and a Super Bowl is short. DeVonta Smith could make it just a bit longer.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes reveals 1 person Chiefs fans should thank

Patrick Mahomes reveals one person Chiefs fans should thank. Kansas City Chiefs fans were holding their breaths on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after suffering an ankle injury last week. We’d been told all week that the injury usually required a three-week rehab, but the Chiefs didn’t have that time to use.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Eagles Super Bowl trip made even sweeter by draft situation

For the second time in six years, the NFL team from the city of Philadelphia is headed to the Super Bowl. And things keep getting better for the Eagles. It’s been an impressive season for head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. The club tied for the best record in the league (14) in 2022. The Birds vanquished the visiting Giants (38-7) and 49ers (31-7) in the playoffs by a combined 69-14 score. The Eagles will play on Super Sunday for the second time in six years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

JJ Watt’s cryptic tweet might be big news for Texans fans

JJ Watt sent out a cryptic tweet that has some fans speculating about some big news on the horizon for the Houston Texans. The Houston Texans are once again searching for another head coach, the third offseason in a row. After firing David Culley in one year, they hired Lovie Smith. After going 2-14-1, the organization opted to fire Smith. While interviewing numerous candidates early on in their offseason, it appears that they are closing in on their new head coach, and it is a familiar name for Texans fans. That is DeMeco Ryans, former 2006 second-round draft pick and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline

The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
606K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy