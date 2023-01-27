ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin-East brings community together to raise money for athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School united the community for a charity basketball event to help raise money for their athletics department on Saturday. At the roadrunners' home, alumni started warming up before the basketball game. Tatiana Nelson owns Fully Baked clothing brand and is a 2013 Austin-East alum.
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones

Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
KCS announces career-themed academies for high school students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Select Knox County high schools introduced their academy options for "The 865 Academies" initiative on Thursday. The initiative aims to equip Knox County School graduates for success by creating career-themed academies that provide work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals in fields of interest, according to KCS.
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
Knox Catholic's Keegan Smith named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic sophomore runner Keegan Smith has been named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year, announced Monday afternoon. Smith is a back-to-back winner after earning the honor for the 2021-2022 season and is the second Knoxville Catholic product in school history to earn the honor for boys' cross-country. Jake Renfree received the accolade in 2018-2019.
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
No. 4 Tennessee handles No. 10 Texas, 82-71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball took care of Texas by a final score of 82-71 inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Vols and tenth-ranked Longhorns were pretty even through the first 10 minutes of the first half. Tennessee found a way to go on a 9-0...
