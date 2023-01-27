Read full article on original website
UT students award five nonprofits a total of $20,000 as part of a final class assignment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A team of University of Tennessee students gave a total of $20,000 to five nonprofit teams as part of their final class assignment, according to a release from UT. They said the money was given away at the end of a course where students learned about...
Knox County working to put 70% of new high school grads into college by 2024
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is setting its eyes on an ambitious goal: It wants 70% of recently graduated high school students to be college-bound by 2024. Knox County Schools, the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce, and other local leaders met Monday to discuss the new "70 by 24" initiative.
Austin-East brings community together to raise money for athletics
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Austin-East Magnet High School united the community for a charity basketball event to help raise money for their athletics department on Saturday. At the roadrunners' home, alumni started warming up before the basketball game. Tatiana Nelson owns Fully Baked clothing brand and is a 2013 Austin-East alum.
Former Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To Play For Butch Jones
Former Tennessee and Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout is transferring to Arkansas State to play his final two college seasons for former Vols’ head coach Butch Jones, On3 first reported Monday morning. Jones and Shrout were like passing ships in the night at Tennessee, never overlapping. In fact, Tennessee’s termination...
Josh Heupel told a transfer player what Tennessee needs in order to win a national championship
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel told one of the program’s recent transfer additions what UT is missing in order to compete for a national championship. The Vols recently added former Vanderbilt/BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their roster. Jeudy-Lally announced that he was transferring to Tennessee earlier this month.
KCS announces career-themed academies for high school students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Select Knox County high schools introduced their academy options for "The 865 Academies" initiative on Thursday. The initiative aims to equip Knox County School graduates for success by creating career-themed academies that provide work-based learning, opportunities for job shadowing and guidance from professionals in fields of interest, according to KCS.
How Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel officially became a UT legend on Saturday
There’s something different about Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel compared to the last few UT football coaches. And it’s not just the on-field results. The three head coaches at Tennessee prior to Heupel — Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, and Jeremy Pruitt — never seemed “all in” in Knoxville.
Board says Sevier Co. Utility District president placed on leave for using district resources at his own home
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The president of the Sevier County Utility District, Matt Ballard, was placed on leave Monday after its board of commissioners said he used district resources and employees at his own home, and at the home of a relative. The SCUD Board of Commissioners said they...
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
Sevier County Utility District president suspended, Comptroller’s office investigating
The Sevier County Utility District's president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources.
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
Josh Heupel Makes Surprise Appearance with Tennessee Signing Class at Vol Hoops Game
Tennessee basketball had a big surprise in store during the first half of the game against No. 10 Texas on Saturday night in Knoxville. During a timeout on the court, Tennessee brought out head football coach Josh Heupel along with the early enrollees from Tennessee’s signing class. The group...
Knox Catholic's Keegan Smith named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Catholic sophomore runner Keegan Smith has been named Gatorade Tennessee Boys Cross-Country Player of the Year, announced Monday afternoon. Smith is a back-to-back winner after earning the honor for the 2021-2022 season and is the second Knoxville Catholic product in school history to earn the honor for boys' cross-country. Jake Renfree received the accolade in 2018-2019.
'My jaw kind of hit the floor' | UT student speaks out as finding housing remains a concern for many
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As thousands of University of Tennessee students returned to campus this week for the spring semester, housing remains a source of stress for many. Having grown up in Knoxville, soon-to-be sophomore Karsten Hoglund is all Vol, but his hopes for a picture-perfect experience at UT recently fell apart.
OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
Free Medical Clinic of America rebranded as the 'Kim Health Center' to honor Dr. Kim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Free Medical Clinic of America in South Knoxville now has a new name — the Kim Health Center. The new name is meant to honor Dr. Tom Kim, who started providing free health care for people who were working but uninsured in 1993. He was given a Community Leadership Award by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 2013. The award is given to someone who goes above and beyond to serve their community.
No. 4 Tennessee handles No. 10 Texas, 82-71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball took care of Texas by a final score of 82-71 inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday. The fourth-ranked Vols and tenth-ranked Longhorns were pretty even through the first 10 minutes of the first half. Tennessee found a way to go on a 9-0...
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
Upcoming music festival to raise money for injured musician Thursday through Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Waynestock was a cherished tradition for fans and musicians across East Tennessee. It brought together bands of many genres and created a community of people who worked to uplift a former music journalist in Knoxville. On Feb. 2, Waynestock is set to...
