There is more to the abortion bans being promoted by Republicans in Montana’s Legislature than simply a difference on moral or cultural grounds. Republicans have pieced together an entire suite of policies aimed at one goal. That goal is to control and disempower workers by a broad assault on standards of living, access to public […] The post Low wages, underfunded public service and abortion bans are the real stories of this legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MONTANA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO