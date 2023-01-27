Read full article on original website
Monty Dorblaser
2d ago
the people moving in from CALIF ETC. HAVE MONEY TO BURN THEY BUILD 2. 3. MILLION DALLAR HOMES TAXS GO UP UP FOR SOMENE THAT BEEN THERE FOR 40 YRS CANT AFFORD HIGH TAXS
4
Toughlove
2d ago
I don't like the idea that few in charge can raise or lower the property tax of who they see fit. We all know corruption is tempting.🙄
4
Rick Gardner
2d ago
people are moving in with families and friends cause they can not afford the high rent or buying a house the income is not there to be able to do that. Yes there are alot of oil and gas field workers in Wyoming but they are not getting rich from working in the field. Then you got town workers who is living pay check to pay check. There is alot of people leaving due to the cost of living here in Wyoming.
3
