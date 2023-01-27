ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

RAW: WI: ICE BRIDGES PREPPED FOR STURGEON SEASON

Ice started forming just after Thanksgiving on Lake Winnebago and isn't as thick as it needs to be. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
Black history AP class rejected in Florida catching on elsewhere

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Compared with her other classes, high school senior Kahlila Bandele said a lesson this week spanning topics from Afro-Caribbean migration to jazz offered a welcome shift in perspective. The discussion in her Advanced Placement course on African American studies touched on figures from Marcus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Fact check: Kari Lake's continuing false Arizona election claims

As she contemplates a run for the US Senate, Republican Kari Lake continues to make false claims about her loss in Arizona's 2022 gubernatorial election. Lake's speech at a Sunday rally in Scottsdale highlighted the serial election dishonesty that has been a central feature of her campaign rhetoric. Among other things, she claimed that:
ARIZONA STATE
College Board releases framework of new AP course denounced by DeSantis

The Florida College Board released the framework of a new AP course on African American Studies that Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier denounced for imposing a "political agenda." CNN's Leyla Santiago explains. Black history AP class rejected in Florida catching on elsewhere. Today, the College Board released curriculum materials for the...
FLORIDA STATE
Where construction companies are building the most homes

Texas Real Estate Source used Census Bureau data to determine the U.S. metropolitan areas where construction companies are building the most homes. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

