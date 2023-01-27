ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC12

Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The East Henrico Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30 after being closed for three weeks for an interior renovation. Located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, the DMV office will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers after receiving new paint and improvements to countertop design for employee efficiency.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU names local four-year-old as community ambassador

Trotman was a patient at CHoR in the summer of 2020 after a near-drowning incident. Nora spent 17 days in the hospital, with the first portion of her stay in the pediatric intensive care unit. A year after the accident, Nora started preschool and has made a remarkable recovery. Today, she and her family inspire others to get smart about swimming safely – and giving back to CHoR.
RICHMOND, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hanover County, VA

Hanover County is located in the state of Virginia. The population in this county reached 109,979 as per the 2020 census. The county was created on November 26, 1719, in some parts of New Kent County. It was named after the Electorate of Hanover in Germany. Hanover County was mainly...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Megasite grant paves way for economic growth

On January 18, the Sussex County Board of Supervisors announced that it has been awarded $247,900 from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). According to Keith Boswell, President and CEO of the Virginia Gateway Region (VGR) Economic Development Organization, the new funding will...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash in a neighborhood near Iron Bridge Park. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Leisure Lane. Police say the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Huntingcreek Drive when they left...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close nightly starting Jan. 30

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge located on Jordan Point Road (Route 156)/Roxbury Road (Route 106) in Charles City and Prince George is expected to close nightly starting Monday, Jan. 30. Due to an aerial cable installation project, the bridge will close at 11 p.m. and reopen...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA

