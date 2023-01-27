Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.San HeraldRichmond, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Richmond roads set to close as 7-month sewer replacement project begins
Parts of Libbie Avenue and Cary Street Road will be closed so that construction can begin in replacing a deteriorating sewer main the Department of Public Utilities says is “at risk of imminent failure.”
NBC12
Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The East Henrico Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30 after being closed for three weeks for an interior renovation. Located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, the DMV office will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers after receiving new paint and improvements to countertop design for employee efficiency.
rvahub.com
Libbie Avenue, Cary Street Road in Stonewall Court and Lockgreen neighborhoods to be shut down for seven-month repair project
The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities announced that two stretches of neighborhood roads in the city’s First District would be closed today through August 31, 2023, for a project to repair and upgrade the sanitary sewer system in the area. The City of Richmond’s Department of...
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
I-95, I-64 clear after crash in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place on I-95 North at mile marker 76, about halfway between the Chamberlayne Avenue/Belvidere Street exit and the I-95/I-64 interchange.
NBC12
Richmond School Board member proposes closing five schools over budget concerns
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five Richmond Public Schools could be on the chopping block. On Wednesday, Richmond School Board Member Jonathan Young plans to introduce a school consolidation plan during the school board’s budget work session. He says the proposal would save about $5 million. “Bottom line we have...
Deadly crash in Chesterfield County
One person is dead after a crash on Leisure Lane in Chesterfield County.
rvahub.com
Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU names local four-year-old as community ambassador
Trotman was a patient at CHoR in the summer of 2020 after a near-drowning incident. Nora spent 17 days in the hospital, with the first portion of her stay in the pediatric intensive care unit. A year after the accident, Nora started preschool and has made a remarkable recovery. Today, she and her family inspire others to get smart about swimming safely – and giving back to CHoR.
Man hurt in Richmond Shockoe Bottom shooting
A man is recovering after police say he was shot in Richmond Sunday night.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanover County, VA
Hanover County is located in the state of Virginia. The population in this county reached 109,979 as per the 2020 census. The county was created on November 26, 1719, in some parts of New Kent County. It was named after the Electorate of Hanover in Germany. Hanover County was mainly...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Megasite grant paves way for economic growth
On January 18, the Sussex County Board of Supervisors announced that it has been awarded $247,900 from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP). According to Keith Boswell, President and CEO of the Virginia Gateway Region (VGR) Economic Development Organization, the new funding will...
Richmond could get a new downtown music venue. Here's the update.
Representatives from the group said last week they remain in talks with city officials about the project and are now targeting a spring 2025 opening.
Newport News police warn of credit card scam at local 7-Eleven
According to police, they were made aware Sunday that there was a credit card skimmer located on a cash register at the 7-Eleven at 12460 Warwick Blvd.
NBC 29 News
Driver killed in crash in Chesterfield neighborhood
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a deadly crash in a neighborhood near Iron Bridge Park. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Leisure Lane. Police say the driver of a 2016 Dodge Charger was heading southbound on Huntingcreek Drive when they left...
NBC12
Police: Men steal over $11k of Apple products from Colonial Heights Best Buy
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after two men stole over $11,000 worth of electronics at Best Buy. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, two men entered Best Buy located at 725 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights and requested four Macbooks and an Ipad. The employee began placing merchandise on...
NBC12
Benjamin Harrison Bridge to close nightly starting Jan. 30
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Benjamin Harrison Bridge located on Jordan Point Road (Route 156)/Roxbury Road (Route 106) in Charles City and Prince George is expected to close nightly starting Monday, Jan. 30. Due to an aerial cable installation project, the bridge will close at 11 p.m. and reopen...
Chesterfield mail carrier injured in accident at work, goes months without compensation
A Chesterfield mail carrier was injured in an accident on the job but the compensation he received was not nearly enough to cover his expenses. It wasn't until 8News inquired on his behalf that the U.S. Department of Labor reopened the case.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Henrico celebrates new firehouse in busy Staples Mill area
A new firehouse in Henrico's West End officially opened in January, allowing Henrico Fire to better serve a busy central area near Staples Mill and Parham Road.
Catalytic converter thefts drop 64% in Richmond after crackdown operation
Central Virginia police departments have finished a crime prevention tactic program that's brought in good results.
Comments / 0