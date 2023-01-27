Trotman was a patient at CHoR in the summer of 2020 after a near-drowning incident. Nora spent 17 days in the hospital, with the first portion of her stay in the pediatric intensive care unit. A year after the accident, Nora started preschool and has made a remarkable recovery. Today, she and her family inspire others to get smart about swimming safely – and giving back to CHoR.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO