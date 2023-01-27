Read full article on original website
LeBron, Lakers call out NBA referees after missed call leads to loss vs. Celtics | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James was up in arms over the weekend after referees missed a foul call on LeBron’s potential game-winning layup in regulation against the Boston Celtics. The Los Angeles Lakers would go on to lose in overtime. The referees association tweeted yesterday admitting the mistake saying quote, “Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of last night’s game and that is gut-wrenching for us. This play will weigh heavily and cause sleepless nights as we strive to be the best referees we can be.” Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react.
Should LeBron have just made the layup vs. Celtics? Nick holds refs accountable | What's Wright?
The Los Angeles Lakers fell short in overtime against the Boston Celtics with a 125-121 loss. However, the talk was the NBA referees missing the foul call on Jayson Tatum after visibly hitting LeBron James' wrist in a layup attempt to win the game. The NBA did apologize for the call, tweeting that 'like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made the one at the end of last night's game and that is gut-wrenching for us.' Nick Wright sounds off on the refs and defends LeBron, saying that his layup attempt was not makable. Watch as he holds the referees accountable in the Lakers gut-wrenching loss in Boston.
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors
Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western...
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest quarterback talent ever? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss whether Patrick Mahomes is the greatest quarterback talent ever. Payton looks back to his coaching career and explains Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly is what sets him apart and is also his greatest gift.
Paolo's diary: The Magic are figuring out what it takes
(EDITOR’S NOTE — Orlando Magic rookie and No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero is doing a periodic diary with The Associated Press this season to chronicle his first year in the NBA. This is his third installment. The Magic had the worst record in he league through the first 25 games of his rookie campaign, then won 14 of their next 25 games. He’s averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.)
