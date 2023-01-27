Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Joe Burrow wears Sorry in Advance's pink bear shirt with pink denim jacket in Kansas City
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow arrived in Kansas City ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium wearing pink denim, with a pink bear T-shirt wearing a shirt that says, "Sorry." The bear is holding a red tag that reads, "Sorry in Advance." While we don't...
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
Former Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy rips Cincinnati Bengals’ Eli Apple
LeSean McCoy hasn’t donned a Buffalo Bills jersey since 2018, but it’s clear that the team’s red, white and blue still runs through his veins. McCoy, co-host of FS1′s SPEAK, recently joined the I AM ATHLETE podcast. During his time on the show, McCoy was asked about Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022
If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
KITV.com
Bengals minority owner hopes his team gets a second shot at a Super Bowl
For a second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals can earn a spot in the Super Bowl if they can win at Kansas City on Sunday. No one in Hawaii is more interested in the outcome than Dr. Ed Miyawaki, who is a minority owner of the franchise. KITV4’s Rick Quan...
Fox 19
Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is active for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A few hours before the game, FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer reported Kelce was going to be a game-time decision because of...
Fox 19
Chiefs beat the Bengals in AFC Championship Game classic
FINAL: Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker put it through the uprights from 45 yards out to send the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs 23, Bengals 20. Cincinnati goes home after their 10-game win streak is snapped at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick...
Fox 19
Jeff Ruby to hand out cigars to Bengals fans in Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment bus is on the way to Kansas City for the Bengals’ second straight AFC Championship game with a giveaway for lucky fans. The bus will roll into Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City with 500 custom Jeff Ruby cigars on board to...
Fox 19
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson leaves at least $1,000 in tips ahead of AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Former Bengals Wide Reciever Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is continuing to pay it forward. He left a $1,000 tip on a $1.09 bill at the Atlanta Breakfast Club on Sunday. On Saturday, he left a $2,000 tip on a $350.81 bill at Toast Restaurant in Atlanta. On...
Fox 19
Game Thread: Chiefs lead Bengals 6-0 after first quarter
-- UPDATE 6:27 1Q: The Bengals defense holds the Chiefs to another field goal in the red zone after a holding call wiped out a would-be touchdown from running back Isiah Pacheco. Chiefs lead 6-0. The Bengals’ streak of not allowing a first-quarter touchdown since Week 6 against New Orleans...
Broncos Talking to 'Mystery' HC Candidate: Here's Who it Could Be
Who are these "unknown candidates" the Denver Broncos are talking to?
Fox 19
Bengals fans prepare for AFC Championship in Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans are preparing for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Some fans are flying, some are driving, and some live in Kansas City, but all are ready to bring Who Dey Nation to Arrowhead Stadium. Tom Allen describes what...
Fox 19
Game Thread: Bengals capitalize on Mahomes gaffe, tie it up 20-20
-- UPDATE 4:15 3Q: Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling pulls in a 19-yard touchdown pass over the middle against cornerback Mike Hilton. Hilton misses the pass breakup by the slimmest of margins. Patrick Mahomes came up limping after a third-down completion earlier in the drive. He’s nursing an ankle injury...
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
Fox 19
Bengals fans, social media troll NFL ref after controversial calls in AFC Championship
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans and NFL critics take to social media claiming controversial calls were made during the AFC Championship game Sunday night by one of the referees. Memes, angry tweets and game highlights continue to circulate on the Internet of NFL Referee Ron Torbert after a “do-over”...
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens
Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines. “Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. Beane said they...
NFL Draft 2023: UPDATED order after Chiefs beat Bengals, Eagles beat 49ers
Another one bites the dust. Or in this case, two. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, 31-7. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game. As a result, another two spots in...
If the Chiefs defeat the Bengals on Sunday, here’s where you can buy AFC title merch
These stores will open immediately after the game is over if Kansas City pulls it off.
Fox 19
Bengals offseason: Calculating Burrow’s possible new contract; Free agents
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will have a busy offseason with several key players set to become free agents, and of course, working on the massive contract to keep Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. The 2022-23 season ended Sunday in Kansas City with a 20-23 loss to the Chiefs. Now, the...
