CBS Sacramento

Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
Detroit Sports Nation

6 Ex-Detroit Lions backup QBs who played in 2022

If you happened to tune in for Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, you are likely aware of the fact that 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter, forcing him to leave the game. Replacing Purdy in the lineup was backup QB, Josh Johnson. If that name sounds familiar, it is because he is a former backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions.
Fox 19

Report: Chiefs’ star Travis Kelce active for AFC Championship

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is active for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. A few hours before the game, FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer reported Kelce was going to be a game-time decision because of...
Fox 19

Chiefs beat the Bengals in AFC Championship Game classic

FINAL: Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker put it through the uprights from 45 yards out to send the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl, where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs 23, Bengals 20. Cincinnati goes home after their 10-game win streak is snapped at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick...
Fox 19

Jeff Ruby to hand out cigars to Bengals fans in Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment bus is on the way to Kansas City for the Bengals’ second straight AFC Championship game with a giveaway for lucky fans. The bus will roll into Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City with 500 custom Jeff Ruby cigars on board to...
Fox 19

Game Thread: Chiefs lead Bengals 6-0 after first quarter

-- UPDATE 6:27 1Q: The Bengals defense holds the Chiefs to another field goal in the red zone after a holding call wiped out a would-be touchdown from running back Isiah Pacheco. Chiefs lead 6-0. The Bengals’ streak of not allowing a first-quarter touchdown since Week 6 against New Orleans...
Fox 19

Bengals fans prepare for AFC Championship in Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans are preparing for Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Some fans are flying, some are driving, and some live in Kansas City, but all are ready to bring Who Dey Nation to Arrowhead Stadium. Tom Allen describes what...
Fox 19

Game Thread: Bengals capitalize on Mahomes gaffe, tie it up 20-20

-- UPDATE 4:15 3Q: Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling pulls in a 19-yard touchdown pass over the middle against cornerback Mike Hilton. Hilton misses the pass breakup by the slimmest of margins. Patrick Mahomes came up limping after a third-down completion earlier in the drive. He’s nursing an ankle injury...
NESN

NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call

Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens

Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines. “Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. Beane said they...

