UF Health hospital fined $14,500 after federal investigation into employee safety

By Andrew Caplan, The Gainesville Sun
 5 days ago
Gainesville's premier psychiatric and substance abuse hospital has been fined by the U.S. Department of Labor following an investigation that found the facility failed to protect some employees from workplace violence and serious injuries, according to a news release from the department.

University of Florida Health Shands Psychiatric Hospital officials say they will implement new safeguards to ensure the issue doesn't continue to happen.

The labor department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) proposed a $14,502 penalty to UF Health after discovering employees had suffered bone fractures, concussions and other serious injuries from patient interactions.OSHA determined the facility did not have appropriate protocols in place for preventing hazards that could lead to injuries or death.

“As incidents occur or a pattern of violent behavior is established, employers need to be vigilant about their controls and policies to address physical threats,” said OSHA Area Office Director Scott Tisdale in a news release. “The safety protocols that Shands agreed to implement can greatly reduce incidents of workplace violence and improve working conditions for their employees.”

Shands has agreed to implement safety protocols to protect employees including mandatory workplace violence trainings, providing personal panic alarms, informing employees of a patient’s potential for violence and more.

