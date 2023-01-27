Read full article on original website
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday and Tuesday for some light freezing rain and wintry mix. Happening Monday, the man who said he had “no remorse” when accused in the shooting death of another man is expected to be on trial. That gets underway for...
USI Men’s Swim team wins its first match in program history
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving defeated Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 129-102, at the USI Aquatics Center to earn the first victory in program history. The Screaming Eagles took home four first place finishes and set two school records, one coming in a first-time event.
Aces Women beat Murray State, in front of Sellout Crowd at Meeks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In front of the first sellout crowd in program history, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team held off a late Murray State run for a 75-67 win inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Friday night in Evansville. For the third-straight game, senior guard/forward Abby Feit...
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
USI Men’s basketball falls in overtime at Tennessee-Martin
MARTIN, TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had its five-game winning streak snapped in overtime by the University of Tennessee at Martin, 86-83, Saturday afternoon in Martin, Tennessee. The Eagles go to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in the OVC, while the Skyhawks are 15-8, 7-3 OVC.
UE men lose 10th straight game, up at Valparaiso, despite Bobe’s career-high 22 points
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WFIE) - Continuing his inspiring journey from a walk-on to a starter, Gage Bobe paced the University of Evansville men’s basketball team in Saturday evening’s 81-69 loss to Valparaiso inside Athletics-Recreation Center. Bobe recorded a career-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting versus the Beacons. He drained...
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
USI Women’s Hoops drops third straight game, as they lose at UT-Martin
MARTIN, TN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball concluded its regular-season series against the University of Tennessee at Martin with a heartbreaking 68-56 loss on Saturday afternoon. Following a strong 32-23 first half by the Screaming Eagles, UT Martin made a charge after halftime and never looked...
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana
Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
Group of Tri-State women run 50 marathons in 50 states
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Running is an exercise, that anyone can do. It’s a great workout, and there’s no limit on how far you can go. “I’ve always been interested in running, I played soccer when I was a kid,” said Ellen Van Royen. “I ran with my dad when I was in first, second grade.”
Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot. Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post. They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist...
3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 1400 block of North Elliott Street. That’s near Stringtown Road. Fire officials say neighbors next door heard popping. They when outside, saw flames and called 911. They say several others then also called...
Crews respond to fire at Kennedy Towers in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire at the Kennedy Towers apartment complex in Evansville. Dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters on scene tell us the fire started on the 7th floor. Fire officials have at least two ladder-trucks on scene. […]
Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday. One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools. Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.
Enjoy Real Indiana Maple Syrup at the 45th Annual Maple Sugarbush Festival in Evansville
One of my favorite events of the year is back for 2023!. Wesselman Woods is a total gem located in the heart of Evansville. Wesselman Woods works hard to be a place where people can go to learn and experience nature. They also host many educational events, and one of...
Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing. The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems. The closure...
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
