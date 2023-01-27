ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert Monday and Tuesday for some light freezing rain and wintry mix. Happening Monday, the man who said he had “no remorse” when accused in the shooting death of another man is expected to be on trial. That gets underway for...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI Men’s Swim team wins its first match in program history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving defeated Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 129-102, at the USI Aquatics Center to earn the first victory in program history. The Screaming Eagles took home four first place finishes and set two school records, one coming in a first-time event.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Aces Women beat Murray State, in front of Sellout Crowd at Meeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In front of the first sellout crowd in program history, the University of Evansville women’s basketball team held off a late Murray State run for a 75-67 win inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Friday night in Evansville. For the third-straight game, senior guard/forward Abby Feit...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

USI Men’s basketball falls in overtime at Tennessee-Martin

MARTIN, TN. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had its five-game winning streak snapped in overtime by the University of Tennessee at Martin, 86-83, Saturday afternoon in Martin, Tennessee. The Eagles go to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in the OVC, while the Skyhawks are 15-8, 7-3 OVC.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

USI Women’s Hoops drops third straight game, as they lose at UT-Martin

MARTIN, TN (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball concluded its regular-season series against the University of Tennessee at Martin with a heartbreaking 68-56 loss on Saturday afternoon. Following a strong 32-23 first half by the Screaming Eagles, UT Martin made a charge after halftime and never looked...
MARTIN, TN
WBKR

Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana

Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Group of Tri-State women run 50 marathons in 50 states

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Running is an exercise, that anyone can do. It’s a great workout, and there’s no limit on how far you can go. “I’ve always been interested in running, I played soccer when I was a kid,” said Ellen Van Royen. “I ran with my dad when I was in first, second grade.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot. Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post. They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 1400 block of North Elliott Street. That’s near Stringtown Road. Fire officials say neighbors next door heard popping. They when outside, saw flames and called 911. They say several others then also called...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire at Kennedy Towers in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire at the Kennedy Towers apartment complex in Evansville. Dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters on scene tell us the fire started on the 7th floor. Fire officials have at least two ladder-trucks on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Area schools closing, canceling activities ahead of wintery weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools are closing and canceling activities for Monday. One of the schools canceling activities is Hopkins County Schools. Officials with the school made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they will not have afternoon preschool and there will be no after-school activities.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Ascension St. Vincent: Haubstadt Primary Care closing in 90 days

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Ascension St. Vincent Haubstadt Primary Care is closing. The hospital group announced the closure was among ten new closures. The others are in central Indiana. A statement from Ascension St. Vincent says the pandemic has taken a significant toll on health systems. The closure...
HAUBSTADT, IN
14news.com

Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy