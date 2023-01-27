ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sportszion.com

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States

The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Colombia live stream: Prediction, TV channel, how to watch USA online, time, news, odds

United States men's national team interim boss Anthony Hudson will look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Serbia to start January camp. There were promising performances in the match, especially considering the short period of time that Hudson has had to design this camp compared to coaches of January camps in the past. The team was punished for their mistakes on both of Serbia's goals in the 2-1 loss, but it was the veterans who helped cause those issues. Walker Zimmerman not jumping in time with the wall on Luka Ilic's goal and Aaron Long not backing up 19-year-old Jaylen Neal on Veljko Simic's goal made the difference after Brandon Vazquez scored his first goal in his national team debut.
NBC Sports

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results

Full scores and results from the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose …. 4. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 63.45. 4. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 77.37. 5. Lorraine McNamara/Anton Spiridonov — 76.23. 6. Emily Bratti/Ian Somerville — 75.91. 7. Eva Pate/Logan Bye — 75.52.
Markets Insider

Russia and Iran plan a gold-backed stablecoin, while Brazil and Argentina seek a shared currency. Here are 5 rising threats to the dollar's dominance of global trade.

The dollar's supremacy in global trade faces fresh challenges as several countries float plans to use local currencies in commerce. Russia and Iran are working to create a gold-backed stablecoin, while China is increasingly using the yuan in its oil trades. Here are 5 rising challenges to the greenback's dominance...
tennisuptodate.com

Rybakina denies idolising Sharapova despite initially growing up in Russia: "The idol was for me, like, and still Roger Federer"

Elena Rybakina will contest the Australian Open final today but leading up to the final she denied idolizing Sharapova despite growing up in Russia. There are a lot of similarities between Rybakina and Sharapova. Despite all of that she never idolized the Russian. Growing up she never even had an idol despite being Russian like Sharapova and having plenty of compatriots to watch play:
NBC Philadelphia

US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan

A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Serie A: Juventus Star Believes Entire World Supported Argentina, Messi at 2022 World Cup

Former Paris Saint-Germain and current Juventus forward Angel Di Maria is sharing his thoughts after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month alongside Lionel Messi. The tournament in Qatar presented the final opportunity for the two veteran forwards to win the trophy that had long eluded them. Nonetheless, while competing in the competition, Di Maria noted that it felt as though it was more than just Argentina supporting the squad.

