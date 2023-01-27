ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Max Klesmit's absence the last two Big Ten games has been felt, but Wisconsin is expected to have him back against Illinois

By Jeff Potrykus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoOD3_0kTcbeMT00

MADISON – Minutes after Wisconsin’s 18-point loss Wednesday at Maryland , Greg Gard quietly acknowledged he hoped to get an important player back for UW’s next game.

One day later, Max Klesmit was back at practice and the junior guard appears on track to return to the lineup when UW (12-7, 4-5 Big Ten) hosts Illinois (14-6, 5-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

"All things point to go," Gard said after practice Friday.

What does Gard expect Klesmit to bring to the team?

"Just the voice," he said, "and specifically defensively. That is why we recruited him and that is why he has been starting for us.

"He brings a lot of those intangibles...He does a lot of things that they don't keep stats for. Brad (Davison) did that. Josh Gasser, who ironically was in my office last night, did that. (Zak) Showalter did that.

"Just his voice here in practice today alone. You could tell the difference. He is definitely welcomed back."

Klesmit had missed UW’s previous two games – losses at Northwestern and at Maryland – because of injures he suffered from an elbow to the face in the first half of UW’s victory over Penn State on Jan. 17. He required more than a dozen stiches and had to recover from a concussion.

Max Klesmit's absence is being felt in recent Big Ten games

Without Klesmit’s defensive work, the Badgers struggled to contain dribble penetration by the guards in the losses to the Wildcats and Terrapins.

“That is a big piece of it,” Gard said when asked about Klesmit’s defense.

Guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige combined to hit 13 of 30 shots and score 36 points in the Wildcats’ 66-63 victory over UW .

Guards Jahmir Young and Hakim Hart combined to hit 14 of 24 shots and score 35 points in the Terrapins’ 73-55 victory over UW.

Klesmit is averaging 7.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals in Big Ten play. However, several players noted that Klesmit’s tenacity and toughness were more important than any statistical contribution .

"I love playing with Max," Chucky Hepburn said after practice Friday. "He is just like a young Brad Davison. He is going to do whatever it takes to win games. We definitely missed that."

Klesmit said Friday he didn't lose any teeth his mouth feels fine and he is rested and eager to return to the lineup.

"It’s not all about putting the ball in the basket," he said. "We’ve got to be able to play both ends of the floor. Coming back, doing whatever I’ve got to do."

Klesmit's return should give Chucky Hepburn a boost

The return of Klesmit could also help ease the burden on point guard Chucky Hepburn because Klesmit can run the point and allow Hepburn to work off the ball.

Hepburn hit just 4 of 16 shots in the loss to Northwestern. He had four assists and no turnovers at Maryland but appeared passive on offense and took just three shots.

“We demand a lot,” Gard said. “He’s got a lot on his plate in terms of trying to help this team. And he is a targeted person. Opponents are getting after him. We’ve got to do a better job of having his teammates help him out…

“Hopefully we can get him back being the good player that he is.”

Gard took one step Thursday when he called Hepburn into his office to talk about basketball and life. Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the shooting death of Vincent Burns, an unofficial member of the Hepburn family in Omaha.

"It was definitely a tough week for me," Hepburn said. "I’m mentally in a better place than I was at the start of the week. Not being able to help my team… it hurt me. I talked to coach Gard yesterday. That helped me. It brought my spirits up a little bit. That is why I love this team.

"I was down. I just wasn’t myself. He noticed that and he wanted to help me through it."

UW traveled to Maryland late Monday, immediately after the loss to Northwestern. On Tuesday, while the Badgers were preparing to face the Terrapins, the Burns family and friends were back in Omaha trying to honor his memory. They marked the one-year anniversary of his death with a celebration of his life.

Hepburn was invited but obviously could not attend because of UW's schedule.

"He has never really left my mind," Hepburn said. "There’s not a day that I don’t think about him. But life just moves so fast, that I didn’t realize he isn’t here, you know?

"So what hurt me is that they had a one-year celebration, a balloon release down in Omaha. It was Tuesday. His mom invited me to it but I wasn’t able to make it."

Gard acknowledged the anniversary sneaked up on the staff.

"You’ve got to remember these guys have lives outside of here, too, and there are a lot of things they deal with," he said. "That was very public last year when that happened and he is a very thoughtful, giving person. And very emotional in those scenarios. That has impacted him."

Steven Crowl added that if one player is struggling it is up to his teammates to help compensate.

“He is one of our better players," Crowl said. "It is a team sport. We can’t just rely on him. Other guys have to step up.”

The return of Klesmit should help.

Badgers women's basketball: Julie Pospisilova scores 1,000th point in victory over Valpo

Badgers men's hockey: Jared Moe stacks shutouts, defenders make impactful return for Wisconsin

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Max Klesmit's absence the last two Big Ten games has been felt, but Wisconsin is expected to have him back against Illinois

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Four-star tight end Grant Stec commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin has its second commitment in the class of 2024. Following a junior day visit on Saturday, Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Top247 tight end Grant Stec announced his commitment to the Badgers. The four-star tight end chose UW over Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan State, Iowa State,...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Wisconsin's slump continues with loss to Illinois

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's basketball team's promising start to the season continued to drift further away Saturday. The Badgers (12-8, 4-6) Big Ten) lost for the sixth time in seven games as they fell 61-51 to the Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) in front of 17,071 at the Kohl Center. It was their second loss to Illinois this month and their fourth double-digit defeat in this slump.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Illinois Fighting Illini football: Projected 2023 spring depth chart

CHAMPAIGN — With class at the University of Illinois starting earlier this month, Illinois football’s spring roster is set. The Illini lost several key pieces from a breakthrough 2022 bowl season — including All-American running back Chase Brown and All-American cornerback Devon Witherspoon — as well as starting quarterback Tommy DeVito, All-Big Ten offensive linemen Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom and All-Big Ten safeties Sydney Brown and Quan Martin.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

BREAKING: Wisconsin DL Jace Gilbert commits to Iowa State

Iowa State landed its first commitment of the class of 2024 Friday night, as defensive lineman Jace Gilbert of Arrowhead (WI) made his commitment to the Cyclones. Gilbert is a three-star on 247 Sports' system, with a grade of 87, and is the seventh-ranked player in Wisconsin in the class of 2024.
AMES, IA
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Headband here to stay?

WCIA — In episode 176 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 61-51 win on the road against Wisconsin. They go over what went right for the Illini, how defense played a key role, and the fight Illinois had to pull off the win. Listen here: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/wfSrGvUxYwb
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WIFR

Quartet of local high school cheer teams advance to IHSA State Finals

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - High school cheer teams from across the state look to be one of the top-five teams in their sectional divisions to clinch a spot at the state finals. Belvidere North High School hosted one of the cheer sectionals and four local high school teams will make the trip to Bloomington, Illinois next week to compete for a state championship.
BELVIDERE, IL
Channel 3000

Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin ice fisherman on ATV dies; Lake Waubesa in Dane County

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities early on Sunday, Jan. 29 recovered the body of a 45-year-old fisherman whose ATV likely fell through weak ice on Lake Waubesa, just southeast of Madison. The Dane County sheriff's office said it was notified late Saturday that the man had not returned home as...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
WIFR

Winterfest in Beloit is underway

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit’s WinterFest is under way this weekend just across the state border in the Dairy State, and what a great weekend to have it with the winter weather occurring outside!. Visitors to the festival had the chance on Saturday morning to witness a sled dog...
BELOIT, WI
WGNtv.com

Weekend snow: When will it start and how much will we get?

Friday’s snow was just the start of a wintery weekend in the Chicago area. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which will go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday, for the following counties; Cook, DuPage, Kane, DeKalb, Lake (IL), McHenry and Boone.
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Here’s how much snow fell in the Madison area Saturday

While Madison looked like a snow globe Saturday night, with snow at some points falling at an inch per hour, nearby areas saw less accumulation. The average estimated snowfall in Dane County was 7.3 inches, the National Weather Service reported. Sauk City, meanwhile, reported 3.8 inches. Snow totals reported to...
MADISON, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy