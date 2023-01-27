Steady hands, all heart: Remembering Dr. Richard Steadman, the trailblazing orthopedic surgeon who leaves a legacy of generosity

Read full article on original website
Letter: Bravo, Jerry Stevens, on a job well done
Congratulations to Jerry Stevens on his well-earned retirement as pickleball director for Vail Recreation District. What an enormous difference Jerry has made in the Vail pickleball community and beyond. He poured his heart and soul into the town’s local program, and from its humble beginnings, Vail Pickleball is now thriving and continuing to grow by leaps and bounds. So many of us who live in the Vail Valley, as well as countless visiting tourists, directly owe our enjoyment of playing pickleball to Jerry’s infectious enthusiasm and excellent teaching of the sport.
Small Champions connect with ski pros in Vail
VAIL — Jackson Delles discovered his love for skiing when he was 5 years old, thanks to a local nonprofit that has been helping transform the lives of Eagle County youth for the past 27 years. “Small Champions is really what got me into adaptive skiing,” said Delles, now...
Family and friends celebrate the life of Lily Connelly in Vail
VAIL — Lily Connelly loved all growing things. She filled her apartment in Vail with flowers and plants, and pondered every wildflower during the summer while biking and hiking around the valley. She was an untamed spirit who cared deeply for everyone who came into her life, and tended...
Robbins: Why I wear a suit to court
You may have noticed that the Vail Valley is a casual place. Even in the finest establishments, jeans are common, ski boots, even after dark, still clunk beneath fine linen tablecloths. It’s part of what we love about this place. I have long observed that if you spy someone...
The new VSON Buena Vista clinic offers convenient orthopaedic services for patients in Chaffee County
We primarily think of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery as a lifeline for patients in the I-70 resort corridor, but the pioneering healthcare organization has always worked to provide outreach to mountain communities far from Metro Denver. This month, VSON established a more permanent arrangement in Buena Vista to offer patients...
Letter: Lucky to call Steadman a friend
Dr. Richard Steadman’s passing reminds us not only of his lasting impact on orthopedics but on the many who called him “friend.” As a native of Tahoe, my family befriended the Steadmans as soon as Dick opened his practice in South Shore in 1970. My parents, David and Betty Gay, shared innumerable glasses of (only) the finest wines with the Steadmans over the years! When “Steady” operated on my shoulder (yes — shoulder!) in 1981 and then on my daughter Missy’s ACL in 1988, what we received was not just Steady’s genius, but exceptional care by a brilliant team of nurses, PTs and researchers.
Chicken-suited demonstrator in Vail facing charges in two different cases, starts crowdfunding campaign for legal expenses
A chicken-suited demonstrator has been frequenting Vail Village this season, holding protest signs aimed at exposing local issues. While the chicken suit was meant to draw attention to the signs more than conceal his identity, Tim McMahon says many people became aware that he was the demonstrator after word got out about the trespassing citation he received from the Vail Police in December. (McMahon set foot on Vail Resorts property after being told not to and was promptly served with a summons).
Time machine: 20 years ago, Vail firefighter appears on new show ‘The Bachelorette’
A debate over new grooming practices on Vail Mountain played out in the pages of the Vail Daily, with the paper running numerous letters to the editor on the same day as a news story and an editorial about grooming. The mountain, in a company-wide policy change, had amended its practices that season to eliminate grooming during operating hours.
Carnes: Edwards a non-binary town?
Perhaps it’s just me, but I feel some are beginning to take this whole “Identifying versus Being” thingy a tad too far. The first is subjective while the other is objective, yet both are considered truth in respective circles. “But Richard, how does this apply to Edwards?”...
Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide
Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
Letter: A thank you from Vail Ski Patrol
It was a challenging week for the Vail Ski Patrol last week when we closed out our holiday season with a series of unfortunate events that took a toll on the staff. When this happens, we get together, debrief events and support one another. In a much-appreciated show of local...
Vail Recreation District 2023 Arrowhead Uphill and Skimo results
The Vail Recreation District winter race series saw 83 participants compete in the 2023 Arrowhead Uphill Skimo races on Saturday. Franklin Reilly and Marina Egorov took the skimo division victories, Josiah Middaugh and Kim Fuller took the open crowns, Michael Hand and Heather Howerand were winners in the uphill ski and Josh Bowens-Rubin and Mindy Stockman won the split-board division.
Letter: VRD pickleball director signs off
For the past eight years, as the pickleball director for the Vail Recreation District, I have had the privilege to build a very successful pickleball program serving thousands of pickleball players, both from our local community and from all over the country. I want to thank the town of Vail...
New group tackles mental health in Vail hospitality industry
Members of the hospitality workforce have long faced challenges with mental health. According to a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, service workers from hotels, food and beverage are at a greater risk for depression, sleep problems, stress and addiction. CHOW, which stands for Culinary Hospitality Outreach and...
I-70 Vail Pass closed for avalanche mitigation
I-70 at Vail Pass is closed in both directions for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 11 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening as crews conduct winter maintenance operations. This story will be updated.
Best: Can new batteries help Vail reach climate goals?
Holy Cross Energy aims to distribute 100% emission-free electricity to its 55,000 members in the Aspen, Rifle, and Vail areas by 2030. How will it do that?. Tri-State Generation and Transmission, Colorado’s second-largest utility, has a different but related problem. It wants to best use infrastructure associated with its coal-burning operations at Craig after the last unit closes before 2030.
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
