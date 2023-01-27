Gobbler girls get a gratifying win

The Gobbler girls basketball team lost a foul-filled Mid-State Conference matchup 62-37 in Park Rapids Jan. 19.

A slow start for the Gobblers put them down by 21 at the half and they played a pretty even second half.

The teams were whistled for 37 fouls in the game, making it hard to get any consistent play on either end. Teagan Piecek led the Gobblers with 12 points. Ella Janzen and Brita Westman added eight apiece, Emma Jacobson had five and Ailie Kullhem and Camille Parenteau each had two points.

The Gobblers were just 3-13 from the free throw line while the Panthers were a lofty 18-25. Aitkin falls to 6-9 on the season.

Aitkin 11 26 37

Park Rapids 32 30 62

Janzen scored 22 points and Piecek scored 18 to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to a nice 57-38 victory over the visiting East Central Eagles ending a four-game losing streak and moving Aitkin’s record to 6-8 on the season. Westman added nine points, Emma Skaj had four, Jacobson had two and Josie Kostick and Parenteau each had a free throw.

The Gobblers trailed 2-0 before Piecek hit a pair of hoops. The Eagles took a 7-4 edge before Westman ignited an 11-0 run with a hoop followed by a three from Janzen, a free throw by Westman, a steal and duece from Janzen who followed that with another from long range for a 15-7 lead. The Eagles closed to 15-12 but Piecek hit a hoop and a three, Janzen buried another trey and Westman another bucket to make it 22-12. After an Eagles basket, it was another nice run for Aitkin as Westman hit a basket, Piecek added a duece, Janzen hit another three, Piecek and Westman both scored and Janzen added a steal and a hoop before ending the half with another from three-point land and a 20-point lead at the break.

The second half included a run by the Eagles to open things as the team hit three hoops in a row to narrow the gap to 38-24. Skaj hit a free throw and Janzen found the mark from beyond the arc. The Eagles scored and Piecek scored and the score moved to 44-28. East Central ran five straight to close it to 44-33 but the Gobblers had seen enough and they caught fire again. Janzen hit a three, Parenteau made a free throw Janzen scored again, Kostick hit a free throw, Piecek buried a three and Skaj converted a 3-point play and suddenly it was 57-34. The Eagles hit a late three for the final score.

Coach Kaija Davies was pleased with the effort especially after the loss the night before, “We played better defense and had a lot of spark in this win. We shot better, 38% from the field and 44% from the three-point line so that’s really good. They got it down to 11 in the second half but we rallied and got back to doing the things that got us the lead in the first place. It was a nice win for us.”

East Central 18 20 38

Aitkin 38 19 57

Aitkin saw its record fall to 5-8 on the season after a 75-47 loss on the road at Barnum Jan. 16. Janzen led the Gobblers with 13 points while Piecek added 11 and Westman had nine. Skaj chipped in with seven, Jacobson had five and Bela May had two to complete the Gobbler scoring. Aitkin was 10-21 from the line and Barnum was 15-20.

Aitkin 23 24 47

Barnum 35 40 75

Aitkin visits Detroit Lakes Thursday, Jan. 26.