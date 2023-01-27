ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Gobbler girls get a gratifying win

 3 days ago

The Gobbler girls basketball team lost a foul-filled Mid-State Conference matchup 62-37 in Park Rapids Jan. 19.

A slow start for the Gobblers put them down by 21 at the half and they played a pretty even second half.

The teams were whistled for 37 fouls in the game, making it hard to get any consistent play on either end. Teagan Piecek led the Gobblers with 12 points. Ella Janzen and Brita Westman added eight apiece, Emma Jacobson had five and Ailie Kullhem and Camille Parenteau each had two points.

The Gobblers were just 3-13 from the free throw line while the Panthers were a lofty 18-25. Aitkin falls to 6-9 on the season.

Aitkin 11 26 37

Park Rapids 32 30 62

Janzen scored 22 points and Piecek scored 18 to lead the Aitkin Gobblers to a nice 57-38 victory over the visiting East Central Eagles ending a four-game losing streak and moving Aitkin’s record to 6-8 on the season. Westman added nine points, Emma Skaj had four, Jacobson had two and Josie Kostick and Parenteau each had a free throw.

The Gobblers trailed 2-0 before Piecek hit a pair of hoops. The Eagles took a 7-4 edge before Westman ignited an 11-0 run with a hoop followed by a three from Janzen, a free throw by Westman, a steal and duece from Janzen who followed that with another from long range for a 15-7 lead. The Eagles closed to 15-12 but Piecek hit a hoop and a three, Janzen buried another trey and Westman another bucket to make it 22-12. After an Eagles basket, it was another nice run for Aitkin as Westman hit a basket, Piecek added a duece, Janzen hit another three, Piecek and Westman both scored and Janzen added a steal and a hoop before ending the half with another from three-point land and a 20-point lead at the break.

The second half included a run by the Eagles to open things as the team hit three hoops in a row to narrow the gap to 38-24. Skaj hit a free throw and Janzen found the mark from beyond the arc. The Eagles scored and Piecek scored and the score moved to 44-28. East Central ran five straight to close it to 44-33 but the Gobblers had seen enough and they caught fire again. Janzen hit a three, Parenteau made a free throw Janzen scored again, Kostick hit a free throw, Piecek buried a three and Skaj converted a 3-point play and suddenly it was 57-34. The Eagles hit a late three for the final score.

Coach Kaija Davies was pleased with the effort especially after the loss the night before, “We played better defense and had a lot of spark in this win. We shot better, 38% from the field and 44% from the three-point line so that’s really good. They got it down to 11 in the second half but we rallied and got back to doing the things that got us the lead in the first place. It was a nice win for us.”

East Central 18 20 38

Aitkin 38 19 57

Aitkin saw its record fall to 5-8 on the season after a 75-47 loss on the road at Barnum Jan. 16. Janzen led the Gobblers with 13 points while Piecek added 11 and Westman had nine. Skaj chipped in with seven, Jacobson had five and Bela May had two to complete the Gobbler scoring. Aitkin was 10-21 from the line and Barnum was 15-20.

Aitkin 23 24 47

Barnum 35 40 75

Aitkin visits Detroit Lakes Thursday, Jan. 26.

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision

Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Lakes & Pines offers free tax preparation services

Lakes and Pines Community Action Council will offer volunteer income tax assistance free tax preparation in four locations this year: Milaca, Mora, Moose Lake and North Branch. People may schedule an appointment by calling Lakes and Pines at 320-679-1800, option 4. Because of a lack of volunteers, free tax preparation cannot be offered in Pine City this tax season. Lakes and Pines has offered free tax preparation services for 16 years to seniors, families earning generally less than $60,000 per year, people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language. The IRS and the Minnesota Department of Revenue provide funding in part to administer the program, train volunteers and purchase equipment and supplies.
PINE CITY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade teen sustains life-threatening injuries in auto/snowmobile crash

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said on Jan. 26 at 5:52 p.m. 15-year-old Elizabeth Harwig, Palisade, was involved in a crash on Hwy. 65 at Goshawk Street in Shamrock Township, Aitkin County. A 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Keith Edward Kunkel, 60, McGregor, was traveling north on Hwy. 65 when it struck the 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile driven by Harwig as the Polaris was traveling west to cross Hwy. 65 near Goshawk Street. Harwig was transported to Essentia St. Mary’s, Duluth, with life-threatening injuries. Assisting the state patrol were Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, fire, ambulance and Life Link. Kunkel was uninjured. Road conditions were listed as dry and alcohol was not involved.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Rising above challenges and refusing to give up

“Winning feels so much better when you’re born to lose,” said Tornado Da Kang. Tornado Da Kang was in town for Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival and with musical artist Shunna Redd, held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. His local producer, Big Shiv, organized the event entitled “Good Vibes.” Da Kang has been rapping since he was a kid, which was also when he...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Therapy dogs bring cheer, comfort

Two furry friends specialize in bringing smiles and joy to young and old alike. Just about everyone they see is excited to see and pet them. Muppet and Snickers, both goldendoodles, are therapy dogs that volunteer with their owners, Linda and Dave Causton, at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. Now seven years old, they spend Tuesday mornings visiting the lobbies of Riverwood’s hospital and clinic. With a hiatus from March...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Candyland – Jumbo Game Day

Bring your family and friends to Jumbo Game Day at East Central Regional Library. There will be a giant game of the family favorite classic board game, Candyland, at ECRL branch libraries in Aitkin and McGregor. Mark your calendars: • Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin • Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., McGregor Public Library, 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Paying homage to radio genius

Well folks, an icon in local radio broadcasting passed away last week. Most of you knew Boyd Bremner who came aboard KKIN Radio back in the early ’70s. He was by far the best salesman I have ever known and he sold ads for the right reason, because he knew that local advertising would help almost any business. He and I became fast friends because we were the first local station in the area to broadcast games for multiple school teams. We sat down and...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Body found near Big Pine Lake believed to be that of missing McGregor woman Anne Wyatt

On the afternoon of Jan. 13, a body believed to be that of Anne Wyatt was found in a wooded area near Big Pine Lake in Aitkin County. Wyatt is a 1986 graduate of McGregor High School and was last known to be in the Hazelton Township area south of Aitkin on Jan. 2. “It’s a remote location, most of it’s private property,” said Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida. Wyatt’s...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Top 10 - Aitkin Age year in review 2022

The readers have “spoken.” The 10 top read articles for the Aitkin Age for the year 2022 featured a variety of topics from food to storms to tributes. The Age also had over 80 members of the community voice their opinions to the community through letters to the editor. Storm blows through aitkin On May...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Ironton man successfully improves health

“I knew I needed to make a change and I made up my mind that I was going to stick to it,” said Gary Erickson, Ironton, who markedly improved his health by losing over 100 pounds in Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s new Medical Weight Management program. With his improved weight, he no longer has heart issues, diabetes or sleep apnea and has lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels. A retired respiratory therapist who also worked as a paramedic throughout his 37-year-career, Erickson observed what...
IRONTON, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

House fire in Irondale Township

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang reported Jan. 7 in a press release that deputies and Deerwood Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township at 4:34 a.m. on Jan. 7. The structure was the home of serviceman and Crosby-Ironton Ranger Firefighter John Juracek and his family. According to the press release, the caller reported he was out of...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade man dies in crash

Gary Lynn Rognrud, 83, Palisade, was involved in a fatal crash Jan. 10 at 8:55 a.m. An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said Rognrud’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 210 near 257th Ave. when it lost control and collided with an International box truck traveling westbound. The 2018 International 7000 truck was driven by Robert Carl Hannahs, 53, Nisswa who sustained non life threatening injuries and was seen at Riverwood Healthcare Center. The road conditions were listed as snow/ice. Alcohol was not a factor and both parties were wearing their seat belts. Assisting were the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and McGregor Fire and Ambulance.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

‘Solidarity, not charity’ CCCP serves meal

The Community Culinary Corps Project and its army of slow cookers stopped by Aitkin on Jan. 12 for tacos at Sampaguita. “Solidarity, not charity,” it said in big blue bubble letters on the CCCP flier. CCCP offers free community meals and describes itself as, “a grassroots, volunteer, mutual aid effort rooted in fighting food insecurity.” ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Re/Max Northland community give back

“We see firsthand how this community is growing and how people want to come and live here and make this their home,” said Associate Broker Kim Baker. “To give back locally, it just fits with who we are.” Recently, this local real estate business celebrated its first-ever community “GIVE-BACK” by donating $2,500 to Riverwood Healthcare Center, $2,000 to Aitkin Public Schools, $1,500 to Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity and a monetary donation to a local snowmobile club. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Rural Risings

Honor the Earth held an event in downtown Aitkin at Sampaguita on Jan. 12. Entitled “Rural Risings,” it included music, a community meal, storytelling and art.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

MLEC Board of Directors openings

Candidate filing for Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative Board of Director positions from districts three and four is now open. District three includes members whose electric account numbers start with 52, 54, 55, 58 or 59. The present director is Harold Harms, McGrath. District four includes members whose electric account numbers start with 17, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 42 or 43. The present director is Aileen DeMenge, McGregor. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

