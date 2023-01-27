Hornets drop season record

Matthew Washburn led three Hill City Hornets in double figures at home last Friday against Little Fork-Big Falls but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets lost an 81-48 decision, dropping their basketball record to 1-11 on the season.

Washburn scored 18 while Easton Kingsley got 15 and Jacob Roper added 11 to lead the Hornets. Jackson Kingsley had two points, Mitchell Casper and Hayden Passig each had a free throw. The Hornets were 10-18 from the line while the Vikings were 3-8.

L.F.B.F. 40 41 81

Hill City 27 21 48

Hill City lost a tough one on the road at Greenway Jan. 19, 62-38. A big first half by the Raiders was the difference as the two teams played even up in the final half. Easton Kingsley scored 11 to lead the Hornets while Washburn had seven, Roper, Passig and Quintarian Borders all had four, Casper had two and Jaeger Ahonen had a free throw.

Coach Steve St. Martin had some thoughts, “We had a rough night, got off to a poor start, played them even in the second half but it was too big a hill to climb. We couldn’t get a shot to drop in this game.”

Hill City 8 39 38

Greenway 32 30 62

The Hornets travel to Ogilvie Thursday, Jan. 26.