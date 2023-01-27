ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill City, MN

Hornets drop season record

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 3 days ago

Matthew Washburn led three Hill City Hornets in double figures at home last Friday against Little Fork-Big Falls but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets lost an 81-48 decision, dropping their basketball record to 1-11 on the season.

Washburn scored 18 while Easton Kingsley got 15 and Jacob Roper added 11 to lead the Hornets. Jackson Kingsley had two points, Mitchell Casper and Hayden Passig each had a free throw. The Hornets were 10-18 from the line while the Vikings were 3-8.

L.F.B.F. 40 41 81

Hill City 27 21 48

Hill City lost a tough one on the road at Greenway Jan. 19, 62-38. A big first half by the Raiders was the difference as the two teams played even up in the final half. Easton Kingsley scored 11 to lead the Hornets while Washburn had seven, Roper, Passig and Quintarian Borders all had four, Casper had two and Jaeger Ahonen had a free throw.

Coach Steve St. Martin had some thoughts, “We had a rough night, got off to a poor start, played them even in the second half but it was too big a hill to climb. We couldn’t get a shot to drop in this game.”

Hill City 8 39 38

Greenway 32 30 62

The Hornets travel to Ogilvie Thursday, Jan. 26.

Comments / 0

Related
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision

Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
PALISADE, MN
fox9.com

Family injured after car collides with moose in northern Minnesota

ST LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family suffered minor injuries after crashing into a moose in St. Louis County on Tuesday. The family of three was driving on US-53 west of Melrude, located about 45 miles north of Duluth, when their SUV hit a moose. The family suffered minor injuries from the collision. The young bull moose did not survive, according to the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties

"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade teen sustains life-threatening injuries in auto/snowmobile crash

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said on Jan. 26 at 5:52 p.m. 15-year-old Elizabeth Harwig, Palisade, was involved in a crash on Hwy. 65 at Goshawk Street in Shamrock Township, Aitkin County. A 1993 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Keith Edward Kunkel, 60, McGregor, was traveling north on Hwy. 65 when it struck the 2000 Polaris Trail RMK snowmobile driven by Harwig as the Polaris was traveling west to cross Hwy. 65 near Goshawk Street. Harwig was transported to Essentia St. Mary’s, Duluth, with life-threatening injuries. Assisting the state patrol were Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, fire, ambulance and Life Link. Kunkel was uninjured. Road conditions were listed as dry and alcohol was not involved.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Lakes & Pines offers free tax preparation services

Lakes and Pines Community Action Council will offer volunteer income tax assistance free tax preparation in four locations this year: Milaca, Mora, Moose Lake and North Branch. People may schedule an appointment by calling Lakes and Pines at 320-679-1800, option 4. Because of a lack of volunteers, free tax preparation cannot be offered in Pine City this tax season. Lakes and Pines has offered free tax preparation services for 16 years to seniors, families earning generally less than $60,000 per year, people with disabilities and people for whom English is a second language. The IRS and the Minnesota Department of Revenue provide funding in part to administer the program, train volunteers and purchase equipment and supplies.
PINE CITY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Body found near Big Pine Lake believed to be that of missing McGregor woman Anne Wyatt

On the afternoon of Jan. 13, a body believed to be that of Anne Wyatt was found in a wooded area near Big Pine Lake in Aitkin County. Wyatt is a 1986 graduate of McGregor High School and was last known to be in the Hazelton Township area south of Aitkin on Jan. 2. “It’s a remote location, most of it’s private property,” said Aitkin County Sheriff Dan Guida. Wyatt’s...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Rising above challenges and refusing to give up

“Winning feels so much better when you’re born to lose,” said Tornado Da Kang. Tornado Da Kang was in town for Aitkin’s RippleSippi Music Festival and with musical artist Shunna Redd, held a special concert at Sampaguita, an arts venue located in downtown Aitkin. His local producer, Big Shiv, organized the event entitled “Good Vibes.” Da Kang has been rapping since he was a kid, which was also when he...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

House fire in Irondale Township

Crow Wing County Sheriff Eric Klang reported Jan. 7 in a press release that deputies and Deerwood Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire on the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township at 4:34 a.m. on Jan. 7. The structure was the home of serviceman and Crosby-Ironton Ranger Firefighter John Juracek and his family. According to the press release, the caller reported he was out of...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Candyland – Jumbo Game Day

Bring your family and friends to Jumbo Game Day at East Central Regional Library. There will be a giant game of the family favorite classic board game, Candyland, at ECRL branch libraries in Aitkin and McGregor. Mark your calendars: • Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin • Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., McGregor Public Library, 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Francis Lee Jaques art exhibit

Aitkin’s Jaques Art Center is getting ready for its annual “All Francis Lee Jaques Exhibit,” with the opening planned for Friday, Jan. 13. A free community reception will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 12-3 p.m. The exhibit will be on display until March 11. Jaques’ family moved from Kansas to Aitkin in his youth and he spent his formative teenage years in the Minnesota wild country, which he never forgot. For more information, contact the art center at 218-927-2363; website: jaque sart.com. Admission is free. The Jaques Art Center is located at 121 Second St. NW in the shadow of the Aitkin water tower.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Palisade man dies in crash

Gary Lynn Rognrud, 83, Palisade, was involved in a fatal crash Jan. 10 at 8:55 a.m. An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol said Rognrud’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 210 near 257th Ave. when it lost control and collided with an International box truck traveling westbound. The 2018 International 7000 truck was driven by Robert Carl Hannahs, 53, Nisswa who sustained non life threatening injuries and was seen at Riverwood Healthcare Center. The road conditions were listed as snow/ice. Alcohol was not a factor and both parties were wearing their seat belts. Assisting were the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and McGregor Fire and Ambulance.
PALISADE, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Paying homage to radio genius

Well folks, an icon in local radio broadcasting passed away last week. Most of you knew Boyd Bremner who came aboard KKIN Radio back in the early ’70s. He was by far the best salesman I have ever known and he sold ads for the right reason, because he knew that local advertising would help almost any business. He and I became fast friends because we were the first local station in the area to broadcast games for multiple school teams. We sat down and...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Therapy dogs bring cheer, comfort

Two furry friends specialize in bringing smiles and joy to young and old alike. Just about everyone they see is excited to see and pet them. Muppet and Snickers, both goldendoodles, are therapy dogs that volunteer with their owners, Linda and Dave Causton, at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin. Now seven years old, they spend Tuesday mornings visiting the lobbies of Riverwood’s hospital and clinic. With a hiatus from March...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Top 10 - Aitkin Age year in review 2022

The readers have “spoken.” The 10 top read articles for the Aitkin Age for the year 2022 featured a variety of topics from food to storms to tributes. The Age also had over 80 members of the community voice their opinions to the community through letters to the editor. Storm blows through aitkin On May...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Re/Max Northland community give back

“We see firsthand how this community is growing and how people want to come and live here and make this their home,” said Associate Broker Kim Baker. “To give back locally, it just fits with who we are.” Recently, this local real estate business celebrated its first-ever community “GIVE-BACK” by donating $2,500 to Riverwood Healthcare Center, $2,000 to Aitkin Public Schools, $1,500 to Aitkin County Habitat for Humanity and a monetary donation to a local snowmobile club. ...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Rural Risings

Honor the Earth held an event in downtown Aitkin at Sampaguita on Jan. 12. Entitled “Rural Risings,” it included music, a community meal, storytelling and art.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Preschool Storytime at Aitkin, McGregor libraries

Read stories, sing songs and more at preschool storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Aitkin Public Library. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft! This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library. The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin and can be reached at 218-927-2339....
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
423
Followers
647
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at aitkinage.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/aitkin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy