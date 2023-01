McGregor Bowling Scores - 1-25-23

Well folks, an icon in local radio broadcasting passed away last week. Most of you knew Boyd Bremner who came aboard KKIN Radio back in the early ’70s. He was by far the best salesman I have ever known and he sold ads for the right reason, because he knew that local advertising would help almost any business. He and I became fast friends because we were the first local station in the area to broadcast games for multiple school teams. We sat down and...

AITKIN, MN ・ 19 DAYS AGO