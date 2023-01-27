McGregor girls get froze out

The Floodwood Polar Bears froze out the McGregor girls team in a basketball game at McGregor Jan. 16 by a score of 59-26.

Courtney Gauthier and Emma Henderson each scored six points to lead the Mercs while Claire Geyen added five, Ava Guida had four, Paige Dean had three and Josee Kellerman had two.

The Mercs were 2-5 from the line while Floodwood was 9-12.

Floodwood 28 31 59

McGregor 13 13 26

The Mercs fell to 2-5 with the loss and their next action has them hosting Carlton Jan. 26.