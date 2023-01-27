ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

McGregor girls get froze out

Aitkin Independent Age
Aitkin Independent Age
 5 days ago

The Floodwood Polar Bears froze out the McGregor girls team in a basketball game at McGregor Jan. 16 by a score of 59-26.

Courtney Gauthier and Emma Henderson each scored six points to lead the Mercs while Claire Geyen added five, Ava Guida had four, Paige Dean had three and Josee Kellerman had two.

The Mercs were 2-5 from the line while Floodwood was 9-12.

Floodwood 28 31 59

McGregor 13 13 26

The Mercs fell to 2-5 with the loss and their next action has them hosting Carlton Jan. 26.

Aitkin Independent Age

An end to the battle against rare cancer

He fought for his life for more than two years. Chad Hermans succumbed to cancer Jan. 17 at the age of 32. As reported in a January 2022 article in the Aitkin Age, Hermans was in the prime of his life and pursuing a degree in business marketing and communications in 2021 when he was struck ill. ...
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Chamber celebrates ‘Happy Hour!’

Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated “Happy Hour!” on Jan. 25. Hosted by The Joint Tavern & Eatery, the night featured eats from Upper Lakes Foods. Outgoing board members were recognized, with Leeann Moriarty receiving a plaque. Other outgoing members include Carolyn Huff of Huff Entertainment Solutions and Skye Fiedler of Green Owl Gallery. Cindy Chuhanic is the outgoing president. Mark Jeffers from Growth Innovations is stepping up in her place. The annual chamber’s Winter Wonderama is coming up on Saturday, Feb. 12 and will include bonfires, games, ice skating and a chili cook-off. Sign up for the cook-off on the chamber website at www.aitkin.com/chili. To stay up to date with the latest Aitkin Area Chamber happenings, follow its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068297272641.
AITKIN, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin Independent Age

Aitkin, MN
Aitkin Independent Age was established in 1883 and is the premier source for local news coverage in Aitkin and surrounding communities.

