ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Man whose 2010 murder conviction was thrown out released on bond Friday

By Kevin Grasha, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=057077_0kTcbMfV00

A man whose 2010 murder conviction was "based on lies," according to one of his attorneys, was released on bond Friday.

Marcus Sapp saw that conviction thrown out earlier this month.

At a hearing Friday morning in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, Judge Jody Luebbers set bond for Sapp − who remains charged with crimes including aggravated murder − at $50,000. He was released from jail shortly before 2 p.m., one of his attorneys, Marty Pinales, told The Enquirer.

"To wait 12 years to have a trial on fair grounds is a long time to wait," Luebbers told Sapp, who sat at a table with Pinales and another of his attorneys, Eric Eckes, as well as Mark Godsey of the Ohio Innocence Project. "There was evidence that should have been disclosed to the defense that was not."

Luebbers said she wants the new trial to happen as soon as possible. That date is expected to be set next week.

Sapp will live with his aunt and uncle in Symmes Township, according to his attorneys. His uncle is an assistant superintendent for Princeton schools.

Ohio Innocence Project investigated case

The case against Sapp, who was incarcerated for more than 13 years, started to unravel in recent years, after the Ohio Innocence Project at the University of Cincinnati College of Law began looking into it.

Sapp, 36, was found guilty in 2010 of charges including murder and assault in an Oakley home invasion, during which Andrew Cunningham was killed. Cunningham's roommate, then-23-year-old Tyler Irvine, was able to run away. The same jury acquitted him of separate murder charges. He was sentenced to 27 years to life in prison.

But the case against Sapp in the Oakley homicide, according to his attorneys, was almost entirely based on Irvine identifying him as one of two gunmen. The jury never heard that Irvine had initially identified another man as one of the assailants. Neither Sapp's attorneys nor prosecutors were given that information by Cincinnati police.

Eckes said in court Friday that "agents of the government cheated in this case − there's just no other way to put it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vvXK4_0kTcbMfV00

The lead detective on the case, Eckes said, lied on the witness stand, when he testified that Irvine had only identified Sapp.

In fact, Irvine initially identified and named another man as one of the assailants, and police amassed evidence against that man.

Longtime Assistant Prosecutor David Prem, who was involved in the prosecution of Sapp, told Luebbers Friday that he would have turned over that information to the defense, if police had given it to him.

Still, Prem said that Irvine, "expressed no doubt" when he identified Sapp in a live police lineup as one of the gunmen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCzhh_0kTcbMfV00

And when Irvine testified at the 2010 trial, according to Prem, he "never wavered from this is the man who did it."

Prem said he talked to Irvine recently.

"I asked him, 'Can you still say that you feel confident Mr. Sapp was the person who committed this crime?'" Prem told Luebbers. "He said, 'Yes, there is no doubt in my mind.'"

Earlier this month, on Jan. 10, Luebbers threw out Sapp's convictions.

Judge: Under law, Sapp considered innocent

On Friday, in a courtroom packed with Sapp's family and supporters as well as family members of the victims, Luebbers said her job was not to weigh the evidence. Instead, she said her job was to set a bond that is appropriate for the "unusual" circumstances of the case.

Bond, she said, is necessary to ensure Sapp returns to court for all future hearings and to ensure the safety of the community.

She noted that Sapp, during his time in prison, had "almost no infractions."

And she said, because his convictions were thrown out, he is considered innocent, under the law.

Eckes noted that Sapp's mother's 69th birthday is Saturday.

"If we're able to get bond today," Eckes said, "he'll be able to be there for her birthday."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man whose 2010 murder conviction was thrown out released on bond Friday

Comments / 7

Tony Brown
5d ago

these so called law enforcement officials should be held at a higher standard than regular citizens. if they break the law the punishment should be twice that of a non official. instead they get preferential treatment and or a slap on the wrist. what kind of democracy are we living in that officials sworn to uphold the law can break the law and most times get a away it. somebody make it make sense.

Reply(1)
4
Related
buzzfeednews.com

A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said

A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WAFB

I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen mouths ‘I love you’ at two women in court before losing bid to move trial

The man charged with the 2017 Delphi murders was spotted mouthing “I love you” to two women in court as he lost his bid to move his double homicide trial out of the local area where he has allegedly spent the past six years hiding in plain sight, evading justice for the brutal killings.Richard Allen, a 50-year-old local CVS worker, was led into Carroll Circuit Court in shackles on Friday morning – his first court appearance in two months on charges of murdering teenage best friends Libby German and Abby Williams in 2017. Dressed in a yellow jumpsuit and...
DELPHI, IN
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him

A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
ISLANDTON, SC
CBS LA

Falsely accused man who spent 30 years behind bars is released from prison

Humberto "Beto" Duran was freed on parole today after spending 30 years of his life in a San Diego state prison for a crime he did not commit. The Loyola Project for the Innocent took on Duran's case in 2017 and uncovered compelling evidence to support his claims of innocence. The Project for the Innocent is a student program at LMU Loyola Law School that pursues actual claims of innocence on behalf of those wrongfully convicted of crimes. Students work under professor and legal supervision.Duran was arrested in 1993 for an East Los Angeles murder and attempted murder. LPI's Investigation...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife

A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife. Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond. Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy