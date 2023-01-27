Here are the opening day flavors at new Crumbl Cookies shop in Medina

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
National chain Crumbl Cookies is opening a location in Medina, bringing the virally popular cookies to the area just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The locally owned and operated shop, located at 1126 N. Court St., will open at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.

Flavors available at the store on opening day will be Churro, Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Cookies & Cream, Key Lime Pie, Classic Pink Sugar and Milk Chocolate Chip.

The Medina location joins the Stow location , which just opened this month at 4326 Kent Rd., Unit C300. Along with a location in Jackson Township , they’re the only Crumbl Cookies locations in the Greater Akron area (although there are several in the Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati areas).

“My family and I are so excited to be opening a store in Medina,” store owner Nathan Tulett said in a statement. “In 2021, we packed up our home in Utah, grabbed the family dog, and headed to this beautiful area of the country for a chance to experience something new and amazing. We had hoped to like it here, but have truly been blown away by how much we love the area and the amazing community that welcomed us in. Our love for cookies has provided us with a family business we couldn’t be more excited about.”

The company said the Medina store is employing more than 60 people.

Crumbl Cookies Stow: Crumbl Cookie announces opening day flavors for Stow location

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7Pox_0kTcb6d800

Customers can order in-person during the first five business days after the opening. Starting Feb. 8, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available at Crumbl.com or on the Crumbl app, where customers can collect Loyalty Crumbs toward free cookies.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, including Milk Chocolate Chip.

Other specialty flavors include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S'mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie. Flavors are announced weekly at 8 p.m. Sundays on Crumbl’s social media accounts.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It'll be closed Sundays.

Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley and has grown from one shop to 713 locations in 47 states (none in Delaware, Rhode Island or Vermont).

