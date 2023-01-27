ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TA Staffing Hosts Ribbon Cutting

 5 days ago

TA Staffing hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on January 17th to celebrate their business.  The ceremony was conducted by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.

TA Staffing provides flexible staffing solutions to customers and employees at the highest level of integrity and are continually developing new and unique strategies that benefit those being served.

Pictured with TA Staffing Lebanon Branch Manager, Rebecca Morgan is Jessica Mendez, Senior Account Manager. City of Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, Chairman of the Board Wes Dugan, Chamber President and CEO Melanie Minter, Chamber Ambassadors and representatives are also pictured.

TA Staffing is located at 346 S Cumberland Street, Lebanon TN, 37087.

Ribbon Cuttings are sponsored by Ian Isbell, Agee & Johnson Realty.

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

