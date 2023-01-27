ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus chosen to host U.S. Figure Skating Championships for first time

By Entertainment Staff
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1woThv_0kTcb26E00

Bringing even more recognition to a city already known as a sports destination, Columbus will host the 2024 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships for the first time next January.

National champions vying for the world stage will take to the ice at Nationwide Arena to show their skills across several skating disciplines from Jan. 22-28. Tickets for the championships will go on sale this spring.

“We are excited to bring the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and High-Performance Development Camp to Columbus for the first time in 2024,” Linda Logan, CEO and president of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission, said in a press release.

“Hosting the championships has been a goal for our city since the early days of the sports commission. Our local organizing committee and figure skating community is passionate about elevating the profile of this event by creating memorable experiences for athletes, fans and everyone who comes to visit.”

Mike Gatto, Columbus Arena Management chief operating officer and Nationwide Arena senior vice president added, “As a community asset, Nationwide Arena is thrilled to host the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. We look forward to hosting this world-class event and once again putting Columbus in the national spotlight.”

Columbus previously hosted the U.S. Figure Skating Annual Meeting in 2016.

The U.S Figure Skating Championships have the potential for significant economic impact on Columbus, as past events have generated more than $15 million in host markets. Additionally, NBC has provided more than 40 hours of live coverage across its networks.

U.S. Figure Skating CEO Tracy Marek praised the versatility of Nationwide Arena and Columbus' accessibility as making the city a suitable location for the championships. “U.S. Figure Skating is thrilled to host this prestigious event for the first time in Columbus," Marek said.

"Nationwide Arena offers the unique benefit of housing two rinks under one roof for a seamless transition from practice to competition for our competing athletes. Plus, its central location in downtown Columbus creates an accessible, fan-friendly and energetic atmosphere that will make an exciting destination for competitors, coaches, their families and fans alike.”

Practices for the championships will be held in the OhioHealth Ice Haus. A complete list of skaters qualifying to compete will be announced this fall.

“A sport grows when more people have the chance to see it, to play it, and to experience it,” Logan said. “This is where skaters become stars, and we want to supercharge that experience for U.S. Figure Skating and the Columbus community.”

Learn more about the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and surrounding events at figureskatingcolumbus.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

The Impractical Jokers coming to Ohio in June

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You’ve seen them on television, now you will have the chance to see a group of jokers live in Columbus!. The Impractical Jokers will be making a stop right here in Ohio, at the Schottenstein Center on Friday June 2 at 7:30 p.m. In June, the comedians are bringing “The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour” for your entertainment and a night of laughter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis is a Home Run Hire, Ohio State Basketball is in Shambles and Being a Buckeye Football Player Looks Fun

Don't look now, but it's almost February. That means Ohio State's spring practices are getting closer and closer. A HOME RUN HIRE. Before the weekend started on Friday, Ohio State football announced former linebacker James Laurinaitis would return to the program as a graduate assistant – news that put a massive smile on my face.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus leaders' hypocrisy: We won't follow law, but you must follow ours

Columbus city officials expect its residents and businesses to abide by the city's new firearms ordinances or suffer the consequences of fines, jail time or both. Yet those same extremist officials appear willing to ignore state law and a 2010 Ohio Supreme Court ruling — the former clearly stating municipalities have no home-rule authority to enact "general laws" related to firearms, and now knives, and the latter ruling that said state law is indeed constitutional.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Rare soft-tissue cancer treated at The James at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Sarcomas are rare soft-tissue cancers, and retroperitoneal sarcoma is even more rare – which is why treatment expertise is a must. Dr. Valerie Grignol explains what that means and how The James – as one of the largest sarcoma treatment centers in the country – is one of the few hospitals in the nation where such expertise is found.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon

Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
GROVEPORT, OH
The Comeback

Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game

Ohio State Buckeyes star Brice Sensabaugh narrowly escaped injury Saturday night after a bizarre incident that delayed the game against the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington. Just before the start of the second half, as Sensabaugh ran near midcourt, a metal rod fell from the scoreboard, nearly hitting the Buckeyes freshman. The Ohio State-Indiana game had Read more... The post Falling scoreboard part delays Indiana-OSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
nexttv.com

Breezeline Expands Cloud-Based 'Stream TV' Service to Ohio

Canadian owned cable TV service, formally known as Atlantic Broadband, launched its TiVo-powered IPTV platform last year. Breezeline, the Canadian-owned cable company previously known as Atlantic Broadband, is on the move again with its cloud-based, TiVo-powered IPTV service, Breezeline Stream TV, deploying it to the nearly 700,000 passings in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio that it purchased from WideOpenWest.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigating northeast Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man died in northeast Columbus on Sunday. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Chauncy Road on Sunday and found Enrique Cruz-Martinez, 46, unresponsive with signs of visible injury, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus fire medics responded to the scene and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy