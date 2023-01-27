Jack Brown's will bring more burgers and beer to Midtown

More burgers and beer are coming to Midtown: Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint is scheduled to open at 2197 Central Ave., hopefully in July, said Jason Owenby, director of operations.

The chain — there will be 19 locations, mainly across the Atlantic and the Upper South, when Memphis’ opens — serves signature burgers and about 100 beers.

And this isn’t Burger King. You don’t get it your way. You get it as it comes.

It says it on the website: “The menu is purposely simple, and we don’t try to please all tastes.”

There are 11 burgers available daily, including the Elvis, which is topped with peanut butter, mayonnaise, applewood smoked bacon and American cheese.

There’s also a special burger every day of the week.

Childhood buddies Aaron Ludwig and Mike Sabin had a dream to open their own bar, but each went on to do their own thing. Sabin went into the restaurant business.

Years later, after a bad day at work, Ludwig called him and reminded him of their big plan, and they opened the first Jack Brown’s in Harrisburg, Virginia, in 2009.

There are 11 burgers available daily at Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint, with a special burger every day of the week. (Courtesy Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint)

The burgers aren’t your everyday same-old. Cobra Kai is topped with cream cheese, pickled jalapeno peppers and jalapeno jelly. There’s the Shocker, clearly not for everyone: It’s topped with fresh jalapenos, fresh habaneros, Shocker sauce and pepper jack cheese.

But the Popeye, with a spinach artichoke dip, pepper jack cheese and fried onions, is a daily special that probably won’t hurt you. And the Greg Brady is topped with mac and cheese, American cheese and barbecue potato chips.

All the burgers are made with 100% American Wagyu beef.

Beer varies by location, but there are always at least 100 available.

“We pride ourselves on always having a wide variety of beers from local favorites to breweries from around the world,” Owenby said. “Most are in bottles and cans, but our six drafts are always rotating. There’s something new to try every time you come in.”

Jack Brown’s will be located in the spot where Party City Rentals previously was on Central, just down from Central BBQ. There will be room for 16-18 at the bar and about seven tables inside the 1,800-square-foot space. A small patio will have another three or four tables.