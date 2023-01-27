ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Video of Paul Pelosi attack made public

Video footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was made public on Friday. The big picture: The move comes after a coalition of 13 news organizations had pushed for the release of evidence in the case of David DePape, the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, NBC News reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

California judge orders release of footage of Paul Pelosi attack

SACRAMENTO  — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors' request to keep it secret.San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office handed over the evidence...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Beast

Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed

A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
POLITICO

The Pelosi tape’s persuasive power

THE BUZZ: If seeing and hearing is believing, we now have a more comprehensive picture of the attack on Paul Pelosi. A collection of video and audio evidence released on Friday illuminates the apparent methods and motives of alleged assailant David DePape, who stands accused of breaking into the Pelosi residence in late October and wounding Paul Pelosi with a hammer after failing to find his target, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi. DePape has pleaded not guilty. But the newly public recordings appear to bolster prosecutors’ narrative and contradict conspiracy theories from people — including conservative media and political figures and a powerful social media CEO — who surmised a coverup and gleefully shared jokes about a tryst gone wrong.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WCAX

V.A.S.T. reminds riders to respect private lands

This week on “You Can Quote Me,” North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting. Vermont senators react to death of...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy