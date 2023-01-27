ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mike Zimmer joining Colorado staff under Deion Sanders

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago

Zimmer, 66, spent the 2022 college season as an analyst for Sanders at Jackson State.

After spending the 2022 season as an analyst at Jackson State University for head coach Deion Sanders, former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is following Sanders ton Colorado University.

Sanders confirmed Zimmer will be on his staff during an appearance with Thee Pregame Show that was published on YouTube earlier this week. It's unclear what role Zimmer will fill.

“Coach Zimmer’s coming, too, by the way," Sanders said, noting that Willie Taggert is also joining his staff. "So another two head coaches. One in the NFL as well as collegiate. But not only that. Forget the titles — they know this game and they know kids and they’ve been capable of making tremendous decisions with the kids and the young men in mind. So that’s what I adore the most — understanding how to establish the relationships with these young men.”

Zimmer coached the Vikings from 2014-21 before he was fired in January 2022. His relationship with Sanders dates back to 1995 when Sanders played cornerback for the Cowboys and Zimmer was the defensive coordinator.

