Stop The Presses, Blake Lively Dyed Her Blonde Hair Brown

Related
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Ryan Reynolds Brings His and Blake Lively’s 8-Year-Old Daughter James to Wrexham Soccer Game
Daddy-daughter bonding. Ryan Reynolds had some one-on-one time with his and Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, on Sunday, January 28, at a soccer game. The Deadpool star, 46, brought his eldest kid and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy to Wales to watch Wrexham Football Club play Sheffield United in the historic FA Cup. Reynolds […]
Hypebae
Megan Fox Reveals New Honey Blonde, Shoulder-Length Bob Update
Celebrity hair transformations may not mean much to the ordinary eye, but for beauty enthusiasts they mean the world as most times they set the standard for what hairstyle trends we’ll look to next. This is why Megan Fox‘s shocking update from her signature dark tresses to a honey blonde bob is nothing short of beyond for us all.
Ryan Reynolds Appeared to Have Meltdown on TV So Naturally His Wife Blake Lively Trolled Him About it
Blake Lively recently shared a funny video of her husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram. The actress poked fun at her hubby's worried expression, as he watched his soccer team, Wrexham AFC, play against Sheffield United.
Kevin Costner’s Youngest Daughter Is A Huge Daddy’s Girl—Meet Grace
Primetime Emmy Award winner, Kevin Costner, has a large family as he welcomed seven children from three women. The kids live in a blended family, all thanks to him for his sacrifice and commitment to raising them under his watch. Costner has been in the spotlight for several years but does not allow the accolades and career to get in the way of his life as a loving and adorable dad to his children.
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom' and Is 'Obsessed' with Baby Boy, A$AP Rocky Is 'Great Dad': Source
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first baby together in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying their first year of parenthood. A source tells PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and the "Praise the Lord" rapper, both 34, are very happy and focused on their baby boy. The couple welcomed their first baby together, a son, in May 2022, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. "Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy," says the insider. The source adds that Rocky...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
netflixjunkie.com
Even After Breaking Up With Gina Carano, Henry Cavill Is Still Attached to This One Thing They Bonded Over
British actor Henry Cavill received immense love from the audience after he became Superman in DCU’s Man of Steel in 2013. The actor is even said to have left his ambitious Netflix series The Witcher for the film. Thus, his fans have been heartbroken after learning that DCU is not casting him back.
Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name
Kylie Jenner announced last March that she and Travis Scott changed their son's name from Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him" Kylie Jenner is officially introducing her baby boy to the world. The Kardashians star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her and Travis Scott's 11-month-old son, revealing his name for the first time in the caption: "AIRE 🤍." In the snaps, Aire looks too cute hanging out in different pairs of Posh Peanut pajamas, taking photos with his mom and enjoying some food in his...
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Richard Gere Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Wife Alejandra Silva
Richard Gere‘s filmography is quite prolific but when it comes to attending public events with family members, his schedule has been less so. But with the impending debut of his new film, Maybe I Do, Gere broke tradition and stepped out onto the red carpet, joined this time by his wife, Alejandra Silva.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
She’s a Natural! Shiloh Jolie Pitt Loves Dancing: See Photos of the Teen’s Best Dance Moments
She’s got moves! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt can bust a move like there’s no tomorrow, and fans have noted that her dancing skills are incredible. Although she is the daughter of two of Hollywood’s most famous names — Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt — the teen is paving her own way in the entertainment industry.
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
TODAY.com
Naomi Campbell shares rare photos with her 20-month-old daughter
When your mom is Naomi Campbell, every walk probably feels like you're on the catwalk. The supermodel posted pictures and a video on Instagram Jan. 31 of walking through the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with her 20-month-year-old daughter. Her baby girl, whose name has...
BuzzFeed
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0