Stop The Presses, Blake Lively Dyed Her Blonde Hair Brown

By Natasha Jokic
 4 days ago

If you woke up today thinking that Blake Lively was blonde, then think again! Ahh! Blake has dyed her hair brown!

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

This breaking news comes alongside another announcement: Blake will be starring as Lily in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel It Ends with Us alongside Justin Baldoni (who will also be directing).

The TL;DR of It Ends with Us is that it's about a woman named Lily trying to break the cycle of abuse. It explores her marriage to a neurosurgeon, Ryle (who will be played by Justin), as she reconnects with her childhood love, Atlas.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

So, Blake's brown hair seems to not be a coincidence!

It is possible that her hair is edited in this pic and it's more for ~vibes,~ but we'll see. Lily is a redhead in the books, after all!

Blake Lively / Via Instagram: @blakelively

Especially given the song playing:

Blake Lively / Via Instagram: @blakelively

Blake has had brown hair before, notably in the 2011 movie Green Lantern.

Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

Brunette or not, one person who is overjoyed at the news of Blake playing Lily was author Colleen. “Blake Lively, y’all. She’s my dream Lily. And then when I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends with Us , I immediately wanted him to be Ryle," she said on TikTok .

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Joyous news all round!

