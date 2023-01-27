ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

$1.29M given to Mesa school district to expand career, technical education

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJvii_0kTcalZl00

The Maricopa County Supervisors recently approved $1.29 million in funding to help provide career and technical educational opportunities to high school students in Mesa Public Schools.

The approval Jan. 26 was a week before the start of CTE Month, an observation held each February to bring awareness to the important role that career and technical education plays for students and the economy, according to a release.

“There’s more than one path to career success. While college or military service is the right fit for some young men and women, others are focused on joining the workforce,” Chairman Clint Hickman, District 4, said in the release. “This investment provides students in Mesa an opportunity to get skills in a specific field, even before they graduate high school.”

Career and technical education directly prepares students for in-demand careers in many of the fields that power today’s economy – including health care, information technology, hospitality, and advanced manufacturing. Through CTE programs, high school students can explore potential career pathways to find their passion while they gain real-world skills.

CTE programs help students enhance their high school experience and get a jump on their post-secondary education. They can earn college credit during high school and build confidence for their college and career pathways after post-graduation.

“I’m a big advocate of providing our students real-world skills to complement what they learn in textbooks,” Supervisor Thomas Galvin, who represents Mesa and the rest of District 2, said in the release. “By making investments in career and technical pursuits, and saying no to one-size-fits-all education, we are more inclusive of children of all backgrounds, interests, and learning styles.”

The funding, part of Maricopa County’s America Rescue Plan Act allocation, will enable Mesa Public Schools to implement a new model for CTE courses that will offer career exploration and navigation, connection to community colleges, universities, and trade/technical schools, as well as career guidance.

The funding for Mesa Public Schools complements other recent investments by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to bolster career development opportunities for county residents including a recent $6.4 million program to support career pathways for eligible students at Maricopa County Community Colleges, $12 million in funding to expand apprenticeship opportunities and a $14.5 million investment for training and credentialing workers for in-demand career fields, the release states.

For more information on the workforce and other support programs available, go to Maricopa.gov/HSD and find financial, housing, legal, wellness, and educational assistance available at Maricopa.gov/Rescue.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Small-scale subdivision planned in Mesa

A seven-home subdivision called Lemon Lane is to be constructed at the site of a 100-year-old citrus grove south of McLellan Road and east of Val Vista Drive in Mesa. The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 25 voted unanimously in a consent agenda with other items to recommend that the City Council approve a preliminary plat for the 10-acre development and rezoning the property to single residence-35 with a planned area development overlay. Board Chair Jeffrey Crockett and Vice Chair Benjamin Ayers were absent.
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Testimony to Arizona Senate Election Committee Reveals Thousands of Misdemeanors Allegedly Committed by Maricopa County in 2022 Election

The Arizona Senate’s Election Committee continued the second part of a hearing on Monday that began last week, featuring testimony from election integrity proponents. Shelby Busch, the co-founder of We the People AZ, and Heather Honey of Verify Vote, went over five areas where their team found apparent law violations by Maricopa County in the 2022 election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

1 teen injured after 'gun fight' at Ahwatukee gas station

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is responding to a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near 44th Street and Ray Road. At least one teenage boy was injured by the gunfire and taken to the hospital, police said. The juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police said early information indicates there...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents

(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Phoenix May be Growing Up

Partly because of its proximity to the airport, partly because there has always been land to build out horizontally, and partly for any number of other reasons, the Phoenix skyline has never boasted the soaring height and volume of towers that other large cities can claim. That has evolved, somewhat,...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC shooting prompts parents’ gun campaign

A year and four months have passed but the death of his 15-year-old son Christian still gnaws at Bruce Petillo’s heart. “We are devastated,” the Gilbert dad said. “You never come to terms with it. “The fact that this was a preventable accident makes it worse.”. It...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 17

Article updated Jan 31 at 3pm for reflect that the grand opening was moved from Feb 3 to Feb 17. Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

More Election Bombshells: 10K Ballots Not Counted, No Chain Of Custody

Shelby Busch and Heather Honey with We The People AZ Alliance gave more evidence of voter fraud in the 2022 election including 10,000 ballots that weren't counted, Runbeck scanning 35K more ballots than they received from Maricopa County, thousands of voters in line to vote at 7pm left and more. Shelby Busch starts at 18:00.
AZFamily

3-year-old boy dies at Mesa hospital from fentanyl overdose

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A toddler died at a Mesa hospital on Sunday, days after overdosing on fentanyl. Apache Junction officers responded to the area of Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue last week, where police say a three-year-old boy had taken fentanyl, possibly a pill. His family rushed him to the hospital and he was treated with Narcan, but on Thursday he had to be airlifted to another hospital in Mesa. The child was put on life support but died Sunday evening, investigators said.
MESA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal

Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
TEMPE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Council offers some hope to Rio Verde Foothills

The number of possible short-term solutions to get water to the Rio Verde Foothills community is running perilously thin. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Jan. 20 shot down some area residents’ attempt to force Scottsdale to turn the water back on at the standpipe that once serviced the area while their lawsuit by area residents is hashed out.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy