$4 Million Indoor Pickleball Facility to Open in Malvern

Bounce Pickleball will open at the site of the former Great Valley Racquet Club in Malvern. Photo by Philadelphia Business Journal.

With winter in full swing, pickleball players must wait until warmer months to play on the courts, or they can check out a new indoor pickleball facility that is set to open in Malvern in the spring, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Entrepreneurs Talen Singer and Bill Davis will open Bounce Pickleball at the site of the former 36,000-square-foot Great Valley Racquet Club. The center will have 16 courts, a teaching pro, and instructors. Furthermore, programs will allow for one-on-one and group lessons, drills, open-play events, tournaments, leagues, and more.

But they’re not stopping in Malvern . The pair plans to open six Bounce Pickleball facilities around the region over the next two years. They’re also eyeing up a Jersey Shore expansion.

“We want to create a network of pickleball facilities — indoor, outdoor, anything you can imagine with everything under the sun,” said Singer.

Bounce Pickleball has a few goals: bring together the community and increase play by bringing in the nation’s top players and coaches for instruction.