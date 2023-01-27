Ozark school board extends contract for Superintendent Chris Bauman

The Ozark school board unanimously agreed to extend the contract of Superintendent Chris Bauman, currently in his fifth year as the district's top leader.

His contract now runs through the end of the 2025-26 year.

In Missouri, the longest contract allowed for a superintendent is three years.

In a Friday news release, board president Sarah Adams Orr said the extension was a vote of confidence for Bauman and where the district is headed.

“The school invested in families by turning an historic Ozark landmark into a modern early childhood education center. Transforming other existing resources like the former Fasco building into the state-of-the-art Ozark Innovation Center, Ozark School District is now ready to ensure students can enter a career path, gain certifications or get college credit while in high school,” Adams Orr said.

“Dr. Bauman made a commitment to focus on each individual student’s talents, and is committed to making each and every student future-ready. Over the past several years we have seen the positive results in our students because of that commitment. The Board of Education is happy to have the opportunity to extend Dr. Bauman’s contract for an additional year.”

Bauman, an educator for nearly 25 years, started his career teaching math at Verona High School. He was hired by Ozark in 1999.

In the district, he taught math, coached volleyball and wrestling at Ozark Junior High.

Bauman was named assistant principal at the junior high in 2006 after serving 14 months in Iraq with the Army National Guard. He was principal of Ozark Upper Elementary from 2007 to 2013. He then moved to the central office as the executive director of operations until he was hired as superintendent in 2018.

“It’s been such an honor to be able to work with the students, staff, families and community in Ozark. I’m extremely fortunate to be a part of such a great District,” he said, in the release.

In Ozark, annual salary increases for staff are decided as part of the budget process. Bauman's current salary stands at $197,364.