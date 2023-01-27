Read full article on original website
Trial date set for couple accused of killing West boys
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Trezell and Jacqueline West, the couple accused of killing adopted children Orrin and Orson West, are set to go on trial on March 1, 2023. The date was confirmed during their readiness hearing on Monday, January 30. Trezell and Jacqueline West are charged with two...
Tulare County sheriff calls for death penalty in Goshen shooting that killed 6
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is calling for the death penalty for those responsible for the murders of six people in Goshen.
Bakersfield man sentenced to close to 4 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Department of Justice said 25-year-old Katterin McCray of Bakersfield was sentenced Monday, January 30, 2023, to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A release stated that according to court documents, on January...
Murder charge filed in Wasco State Prison strangulation death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder has been filed against a man accused of strangling his cellmate at Wasco State Prison, court records show. Eugene Harlan Stroud, 45, was charged Jan. 12 and is due in court Thursday for his formal arraignment. On March 15, Stroud’s cellmate, Scott James Gunter, 59, was […]
Man found guilty of DUI, hit-and-run in crash that paralyzed teen girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Friday convicted a man of all charges in connection with a drunken driving crash that seriously injured two girls — paralyzing one — on Christmas Day 2018. Mark Gallegos, 23, is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 28 and faces up to 16 years in prison. A prosecutor […]
Cause of Park 20th Apartments explosion undetermined
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation into last year’s deadly explosion at Park 20th Apartments did not reveal evidence of arson and a cause could not be determined, Bakersfield firefighters said Monday. “That being said, other resources, such as insurance companies, are currently conducting their own investigations into the cause,” Bakersfield Fire Battalion Chief Tim […]
Man was pushing shopping cart across Highway 119 when struck, killed by vehicle that fled
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pushing a shopping cart across Highway 119 on Friday evening was fatally injured when hit by a vehicle that left the scene, according to the Taft Police Department. The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m. on Highway 119 at East Kern Street, police said. The man was pronounced dead […]
Ex-BPD assistant chief facing DUI charges
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evan Demestihas, former assistant chief with the Bakersfield Police Department, had a hearing Friday morning after being charged with driving under the influence. He is on administrative leave, the department confirmed. Court records show Demestihas’ next hearing is scheduled Feb. 16. He’s charged with two counts of misdemeanor DUI. Charges were […]
Appeals court upholds Leslie Chance murder conviction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 5th District Court of Appeal has upheld the murder conviction of former school principal Leslie Chance, finding law enforcement’s failure to turn over several interviews to defense counsel non-prejudicial. Chance, 56, will continue to serve 50 years to life in prison in the death of her husband. The court’s opinion […]
Woman held at gunpoint in home invasion robbery in SW Bakersfield: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department are investigating a home invasion robbery where an elderly woman was allegedly held at gunpoint at a home in southwest Bakersfield. According to the police department, no injuries were reported but the woman was held at gunpoint by a suspect while another suspect allegedly ransacked […]
Kern County jury convicts Ridgecrest man of murder, attempted murder
A Kern County jury found a Ridgecrest man guilty of killing his neighbor and trying to murder his wife, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Jose Romero, 67, argued with his then-wife on Aug. 20, 2017 before going out for beers, the district attorney's office said in a news release. Romero began arguing with his wife again after returning and then attempted to shoot the woman, Estela Rodas.
Fatal hit and run on Hwy 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — One man is dead after a hit and run on Highway 119 and E. Kern Street in Taft. It happened January 27th around 8:35 pm. The Taft Police Department say they found the man with major injuries. Life saving measures were attempted, but the man later died.
Wrongful death claim filed in 2-year-old girl’s drowning
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in July has filed a wrongful death claim against the city and county alleging failure to “timely send” first responders contributed to the child’s death. The claim, which must be filed before a lawsuit can be brought against a government agency, seeks damages […]
Bakersfield Police Department investigates connected robberies
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is investigating a robbery in Southwest Bakersfield that appears to be connected to an additional robbery near Pumpkin Center.
New Hulu docuseries exposes alleged corruption at Bakersfield PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former NFL superstar Colin Kaepernick is releasing a new docuseries on Hulu and the series hits close to home. It’s called “Killing County” and focuses on how a deadly hotel shooting that killed Jorge Ramirez Jr. and changed a family and community in Kern County. Ramirez Jr. was shot and killed by Bakersfield […]
Man arrested in Wasco on attempted murder, shot at person in vehicle: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Last week, Kern County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 33-year-old man on attempted murder and related charges after he allegedly shot at a person inside a vehicle. Around 2:30 a.m., on Thursday, Jan. 19, deputies responded to the 600 block of North Maple Avenue regarding a...
Teens allegedly crash reported stolen vehicle into parked vehicle, 1 arrest made
Update (1/26): Witness statements helped investigators from the California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police Department locate one of the boys involved in the hit and run crash, according to CHP. Officials’ investigation and community help pointed them to a nearby apartment complex where they located and arrested the alleged driver of the stolen Hyundai Sonata. […]
CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday. State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and […]
CHP motorcycle patrol officer injured in crash at Coffee Rd and Rosedale Hwy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield police department is investigating a collision involving a CHP motorcycle officer and another vehicle in northwest Bakersfield that caused delays at a major intersection. The collision at the intersection of Coffee Road and Rosedale Highway was reported at around 11:45 a.m. The collision involved a CHP officer riding a […]
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
