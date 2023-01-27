A Kern County jury found a Ridgecrest man guilty of killing his neighbor and trying to murder his wife, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. Jose Romero, 67, argued with his then-wife on Aug. 20, 2017 before going out for beers, the district attorney's office said in a news release. Romero began arguing with his wife again after returning and then attempted to shoot the woman, Estela Rodas.

