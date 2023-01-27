Why Shares of Chevron Are Falling Today

What happened

Poised to end the week on a down note, shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are falling today in response to the company's fourth-quarter 2022 earnings report. While there was a lot to celebrate, it seems investors are acutely focused on the lower-than-expected earnings.

As of 12:24 a.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 5%.

So what

Failing to meet bottom-line expectations, Chevron reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.09 for Q4 2022, lower than the analysts' estimate of $4.33. While the company disappointed on the bottom of the income statement, it exceeded expectations on the top line. Chevron reported Q4 2022 revenue of $56.5 billion, beating analysts' estimate of $52.7 billion.

There were several other bright sports in the company's report as well. For one, Chevron reported $12.5 billion in cash from operations for the quarter, contributing to Chevron's achieving a company record for annual operational cash flow of $49.6 billion. With regards to free cash flow , Chevron reported $8.7 billion for Q4 2022, resulting in 2022 free cash flow of $37.6 billion -- a year-over-year increase of 78.2%.

Now what

While the bottom-line miss is driving some to exit their positions today, investors looking to power their portfolios with a leading energy stock would be wise to consider shares of Chevron. Besides its strong commitment to rewarding shareholders via the dividend , Chevron's stock is currently on sale, trading at 10.8 times forward earnings.

