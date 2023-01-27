Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
Fire destroyed home in Columbus Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a house in Columbus Thursday night. It happened at a home on 71 Azalea Drive at around 10 p.m. Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Department said everyone got out. The fire did not injure anyone. The family lost everything.
Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside
A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
wcbi.com
Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
WTOK-TV
Fatal accident in Kemper County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd. This story will be...
wtva.com
Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
Mississippi man charged with grand larceny
A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
wtva.com
Pedestrian hit in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
wcbi.com
Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
wcbi.com
Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville
LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
wcbi.com
Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Inmate collapsed and later died, Lee County sheriff said
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff held a news conference on Thursday about the death of an inmate. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson identified the inmate as Shawn Perrigin.
wcbi.com
Giant cross raises over Saltillo along intersection of Highway 45, 145
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A giant cross was raised in Lee County after a grassroots fundraising effort. The 120-foot steel and aluminum cross was set in place this morning, on a half acre of donated land at the intersection of Highway 45 and 145. Hundreds of onlookers were on...
wtva.com
Coroner identifies man killed after car landed in creek along Natchez Trace
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead after a car ran off the Natchez Trace Parkway and landed upside down in a creek. The wreck happened north of the visitor center in Tupelo. One person was pulled from the vehicle. A park ranger and a deputy sheriff confirmed the...
WTOK-TV
Inmate death under investigation
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department. Moore said no...
wcbi.com
Old materials makes new sculpture in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) – West Point has a new sculpture and to some, it would be considered a hidden gem. The piece was found at an art show and brought back to the city. It took a few years for Main Street Committee members to decide how they were going to display the artwork.
wcbi.com
Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
Commercial Dispatch
Contractors could soon face fines for fire hydrant tampering
STARKVILLE — A jar filled with water sits on a table. Though a thin layer of sediment is settled at the bottom, the rested water is perfectly clean and potable. Shake that jar and the sediment mixes in, making the water ugly and brown, though just as safe to drink as before.
wcbi.com
WCBI News update on top stories for January 27, 2023
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI News did not broadcast on TV at 5 and 6, however, we uploaded an update on the top stories of Friday, January 27, 2023. WCBI will broadcast tonight at 9 and 10 with a full rundown of stories from the day. For 24/7 news...
wtva.com
Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
Comments / 0