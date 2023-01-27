ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wtva.com

Fire destroyed home in Columbus Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a house in Columbus Thursday night. It happened at a home on 71 Azalea Drive at around 10 p.m. Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Department said everyone got out. The fire did not injure anyone. The family lost everything.
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi family seeks answers after funeral home van stolen with body of loved one inside

A family is looking for answers after a man stole a funeral van with the corpse of a Mississippi man still inside. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the family was assured by the funeral home that the body of Tupelo native Curtis Brown, who had died of a heart attack, was in a secure location. Family members told WYVA they were shocked to discover that the body had been left in the van over the weekend with the keys inside.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Trooper faces charges for shooting, killing dog in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper under investigation for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog faces animal cruelty charges. We told you on Sunrise that Trooper Raphael McClain is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators said McClain is charged...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Fatal accident in Kemper County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff, James Moore, confirmed to News 11 that the Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal wreck that happened at 10:03 A.M. Sunday morning. According to Moore, the crash happened near the intersection of Old Jackson Rd. and Jackson-Stephens Rd. This story will be...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family outraged when Tupelo native's body was abducted in Illinois funeral van theft

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A man in Rockford, Illinois is charged with stealing a funeral van with a corpse inside the van. The body was Tupelo native Curtis Brown. The family, who still lives in Tupelo, is outraged by Collins & Stone Funeral Home for the incident that took place Saturday night. The family says learned about what happened Monday through Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with grand larceny

A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Pedestrian hit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss (WTVA) -- WTVA is receiving word of a pedestrian hit by a car on South Lehmberg Road and Cypress Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Columbus fire and police responded. We're told the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital. We have reached out to Columbus police for more information.
COLUMBUS, MS
92.9 WTUG

Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Victim identified in fatal Lee County crash Wednesday

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man killed in a Lee County accident was identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 55-year-old Tony Barnett of Guntown died at the scene. The crash happened at about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon on the Natchez Trace Parkway. Barnett’s vehicle left the road and...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Search continues for Montevious Goss in Louisville

LOUSIVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been just over two weeks since the disappearance of a teen in Louisville. Montevious Goss has not been seen since January 11, 2023. Law enforcement and the family believe they are making steps in the right direction to get him home. “We don’t...
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation. 43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement. His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime. Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly...
COLUMBUS, MS
WTOK-TV

Inmate death under investigation

DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The death of an inmate at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Jail is under investigation. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore confirmed the death of Austin Parker Jan. 22 at the facility, shortly after the inmate was transferred to Kemper County by the Meridian Police Department. Moore said no...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Old materials makes new sculpture in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss (WCBI) – West Point has a new sculpture and to some, it would be considered a hidden gem. The piece was found at an art show and brought back to the city. It took a few years for Main Street Committee members to decide how they were going to display the artwork.
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Suspect wanted in Lee County for breaking into vehicle near Verona

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for someone who broke into a vehicle, and if you can help them, it might be worth cash. Last Friday night around 11, someone broke into a vehicle that was left overnight at the Dollar General on Palmetto Road near Verona.
LEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Contractors could soon face fines for fire hydrant tampering

STARKVILLE — A jar filled with water sits on a table. Though a thin layer of sediment is settled at the bottom, the rested water is perfectly clean and potable. Shake that jar and the sediment mixes in, making the water ugly and brown, though just as safe to drink as before.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

WCBI News update on top stories for January 27, 2023

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI News did not broadcast on TV at 5 and 6, however, we uploaded an update on the top stories of Friday, January 27, 2023. WCBI will broadcast tonight at 9 and 10 with a full rundown of stories from the day. For 24/7 news...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County man overdoses on Tianeptine

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County deputies confirmed that a 64-year-old man overdosed on Tianeptine. Deputies responded to a call on Jan. 28, 2023, around 4 A.M., about a man showing signs of violent tendencies. The complaint said the subject appeared to be under the influence. Once deputies arrived,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

