A young hiker missing since January 24 was found dead in Red Rock Canyon, a popular hiking area in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 pm on the 24th, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. An airman at Nellis Air Force Base, Saunders was hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area when he went missing.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 HOURS AGO