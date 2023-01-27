ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox5 KVVU

Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
Fox5 KVVU

One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
Fox5 KVVU

One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
news3lv.com

Suspect in custody after police activity in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody following heavy police activity in a south valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a person discharging a firearm in the air at the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive around 12:03 p.m. SWAT and CNT were...
news3lv.com

Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 19-year-old woman

UPDATE (Jan. 27): Las Vegas police say Anabel Ceja has been located. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman. According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about...
KTNV

Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
