Fox5 KVVU
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
Fox5 KVVU
One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
Woman accused of killing mother returns to Las Vegas to face murder charge
A woman accused of killing her mother, after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested, arrived back in Las Vegas over the weekend to face the murder charge filed against her, records showed.
Fox5 KVVU
One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
North Las Vegas shooting leaves 1 teenager injured, 1 juvenile arrested
North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager injured near Cheyenne High School.
Missing Hiker Found Dead Following 250-Foot Fall in Las Vegas Conservation Area
A young hiker missing since January 24 was found dead in Red Rock Canyon, a popular hiking area in Las Vegas, Nevada. Luke Saunders, 22, was last seen around 5:30 pm on the 24th, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. An airman at Nellis Air Force Base, Saunders was hiking in the Spring Mountain/Red Rock Canyon area when he went missing.
Metro investigating woman’s death in Spring Valley as homicide
Metro police are investigating the discovery of a dead body near Spring Valley High School.
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after police activity in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody following heavy police activity in a south valley neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Henderson Police and Fire responded to a person discharging a firearm in the air at the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive around 12:03 p.m. SWAT and CNT were...
news3lv.com
Man dead one week after DUI crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was pronounced dead one week after a DUI crash in the east valley. Officers responded to a crash on South Nellis Boulevard south of the intersection with East Charleston Boulevard around 5:53 p.m. on January 21. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a...
KTNV
One person hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash near Las Vegas Strip, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been hospitalized for "minor injuries" after a 3-vehicle crash in the south Las Vegas valley, near the strip, according to police. At 12:14 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to the multi-vehicle collision at westbound Harmon Avenue at Dean Martin Drive. Police...
KTNV
Bystander, officer pull driver from burning car after crash on Las Vegas Strip, Metro police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A car fire on Las Vegas Boulevard sent a driver and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer to the hospital on Friday afternoon. Metro police say the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Venetian, when they crashed into a palm tree in the center median.
Two-vehicle crash in southeast valley kills one, injures six, police say
A car and an SUV crashed in the southeast valley Saturday, killing one person and injuring six others, Metro Police said.
Daughters find body of man killed in possible hit-and-run crash
Two girls found their father dead after possible hit-and-run crash on Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. The public is urged to call Metro if they have any information.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 19-year-old woman
UPDATE (Jan. 27): Las Vegas police say Anabel Ceja has been located. Original story continues below. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman. According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about...
KTNV
Police: 19-year-old woman hospitalized after being hit by juvenile driver in east Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 19-year-old woman was hit by a car and critically injured while crossing the street in the east Las Vegas valley on Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. According to an incident report, officers were called to the intersection of Stewart Avenue...
Driver facing DUI charge after crashing work truck, closing southbound lanes of I-15 near Flamingo, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police say the driver of a work truck who lost control and crashed, closing lanes of the southbound I-15 during Friday’s rush hour, is facing a DUI charge. Xavier A. Carter, 26, is scheduled to appear in court Saturday on the DUI charge and failing to maintain his lane, according […]
Las Vegas police search for robbery suspect armed with ‘large machete’ in northeast valley
Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a local business on North Las Vegas Boulevard. It happened on January 6, at approximately 10:09 p.m. near the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, near Nellis and Lamb boulevards.
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old boy last seen in central Las Vegas valley located, police say
Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy last seen on Thursday morning. Legend Day-Shempert, 3, was last seen near the 3600 block of Cambridge Street near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue at approximately 10 a.m.
PHOTOS: Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump
Snow flurries are reported in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.
KTNV
Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
