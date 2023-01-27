Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
News Maker Jennifer Avery on Ride with Rotary
The second annual Ride with Rotary Bike event is fast approaching in fact sign up and sponsorship availabilities are open now. We spoke with Rotary member and organizer of the event Jennifer Avery about it in our latest news maker. News makers are sponsored by Warren County Together We are...
pagevalleynews.com
‘Fiend’ caught at last for ‘devilish business’
January 30, 1890 — A man by the name of Sinclair was arrested last week at Bentonville and lodged in jail at Front Royal, charged with opening the switch near Charles Town by which a freight train was recently wrecked, and also with an attempt to break the lock of the siding at Milford a short time ago.
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Second Virginia Flock
A second Shenandoah Valley farm has been infected with avian influenza. The 10,600-bird turkey flock in Rockingham County was confirmed Jan. 25, about a week after the first detection in the county, according to USDA. The infections are the first in the poultry-rich valley since the current outbreak hit the...
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. teen is newest US figure skating champion
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna, Virginia, home. But you won’t see him out at the Fairfax County bars celebrating. He’s only in high school. Sunday’s champion is 18-year-old Ilia Malinin — a jumping machine called the “Quad god,” known...
blueridgeleader.com
Fire in downtown Leesburg displaces two residents
The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined that Thursday’s house fire on Royal Street in Leesburg was accidental, caused by combustibles coming in contact with a portable heater. Loudoun County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched for a house fire at 3 Royal Street in...
theriver953.com
FCPS receives grants for cafeteria upgrades
Frederick County Public Schools was awarded four National School Lunch Program Grants totaling $113,240. A total of $1.46 million was given to 54 schools from around Virginia in equipment grants. New and replacement kitchen equipment will be distributed to Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School, Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School,...
theriver953.com
Front Royal fills Town Council seat
Front Royal has filled their vacant Town Council seat after appointing Dr. Melissa DeDomenico-Payne to the role. She was born in New York and then moved to Front Royal where she is a graduate of Warren County High School. She received her Bachelors Degree from Shenandoah University, Masters from Marymount...
Jenkins apprehended by VSP in Rockingham County
A Madison County man accused of hit-and-run following a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Route 29 in the Shelby area of the county on Thursday morning has been apprehended in Rockingham County. WHSV-TV3 in Harrisonburg reported late Friday night that Joseph Nelson Jenkins, 35, was stopped by Virginia State Police in U.S. Route 33 in front of Spotswood High School. Culpeper Police Department (CPD) reported an hour earlier that Jenkins had been located and taken into custody and that a stolen 2015 Ford D350 Super Duty SRW crew-cab pickup truck allegedly stolen from Koons Automotive earlier on Friday. Jenkins fled the scene on foot after the Thursday morning wreck where he rammed the rear of a Subaru SUV on Route 29. State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies scoured the area, including Shelby Road, all day and into Friday. CPD also reported Jenkins is wanted for crimes in Madison, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties and the Town of Culpeper including incidents on November 8, 2022, November 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023.
WHSV
The Sweet Spot gets storefront after a year on the food truck
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - The Sweet Spot Dessert Truck now has a location indoors. Founder Cassie Varner had a celebration to let people know where they can find her during the week. The food truck was mainly able to provide fried items. Having a storefront means having more options like...
southernhomemagazine.com
Erika Bonnell Updates Classic Cottage in Virginia
The lure of the Blue Ridge Mountains had long beckoned when the now owners of this Loudoun County, Virginia, property found their forever home. “We came here from the Washington, D.C., suburbs in the early fall after searching for much smaller homes in the area,” says the husband. As the pair made their way up a long, winding drive laden with a changing seasonal landscape, the appeal was almost immediate. Upon arrival at the residence, the charm of a C. F. A. Voysey–inspired cottage also spoke to them through features such as the slate roof and fieldstone facade, both of which seem fitting for the hillside forest setting.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Two generations of alumnae commit $22 million to Foxcroft School
Foxcroft School, a girls’ prep school in Middleburg, Virginia, has announced a $22 million gift from two generations of alumnae to help fund the construction of a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math) wing. The commitment from Victoria Beth Mars (’74), Pamela Mars Wright (’78), Bernadette Schuetz...
Dog chained to fence, shot in Fairfax County
MOUNT VERNON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a dog that had been chained to a fence in Fairfax County was shot. Officers were called to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place around 3:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a dog that was chained to a fence. When police arrived, they […]
wvtf.org
Avian flu has been spreading among wild birds in Virginia for the past year
A second case of avian influenza H5N1 has been detected in Rockingham County in the Shenandoah Valley, according to agricultural officials. This is the second time the highly contagious strain of the virus has made it onto a commercial turkey farm in Virginia. But for the past year state wildlife officials have also seen vultures, eagles and hawks die from this strain of avian flu.
cardinalnews.org
Four Virginia 4-H students honored; more …
Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Virginia 4-H honored four outstanding members at the recent Evening with 4-H ceremony and celebration. The 4‑H Youth in Action Program recognizes four members the in 4-H core pillar areas: agriculture, civic engagement, healthy living and STEM.
tourcounsel.com
Fair Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Fairfax, Virginia
Fair Oaks Mall is a quiet place that you can visit if you want to go shopping at the best malls, outlets and shops in Washington. Its commercial offer is very wide, so you will find well-known brand stores, department stores, among other interesting options with good offers. Featured shopping...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
staffordsheriff.com
Animal Cruelty Investigation
Unfortunately, Animal Control responded to a rather unsettling report in North Stafford last week that may result in criminal charges. On January 19th, at approximately 10:12 a.m. Deputy K.L. Busch received a call for possible animal cruelty. The caller advised there were three dogs living in extremely poor conditions and described them as “skin and bones,”. As Deputy Busch responded to the residence, the caller advised one of the dogs had died.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
Comments / 0