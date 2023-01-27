ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What Rams, Jets and Patriots hires say about Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator search

By Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zEHe_0kTcYYTa00

Some major names have come off the coaching market this week, but the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator position remains unfilled .

Titans coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon are staying patient in their search to replace Todd Downing, even as some big would-be targets have been hired elsewhere . This week alone, the New England Patriots hired former Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien, the New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Los Angeles Rams reportedly hired former Jets coordinator Mike LaFleur.

On top of those hires, the Carolina Panthers hired former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich as their head coach, taking another premier coordinator out of the running.

Any of those coaches could've been Titans candidates. Vrabel and Reich are friends who've expressed admiration for each other. O'Brien hired Vrabel as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator with the Texans. LaFleur's older brother, Matt, was the Titans' offensive coordinator Vrabel's first year, and Hackett worked for Matt LaFleur in Green Bay, making both of their philosophies pretty transferrable to what the Titans do.

STORY TIME: Untold stories of Ran Carthon — and why he's 'the glue' who can revive Tennessee Titans

TOUGH ROAD: Tennessee Titans don't want a messy rebuild, but they're headed toward one anyway | Estes

But the Titans are waiting. This could signal a few things.

Most likely, the Titans are waiting to get proper face time with candidates from teams still alive in the postseason. Reports surfaced early in the search that the Titans are interested in talking to Kansas City Chiefs assistants Eric Bienemy and Matt Nagy. And with Carthon coming from San Francisco, he could have some pull with 49ers assistants interested in making the jump to the AFC South.

There's also the possibility the Titans are more interested in an up-and-coming candidate than an experienced retread. Nagy, the former Chicago Bears coach, would not fit that mold. But the Titans' offense struggled under former coordinator Todd Downing, who had coordinator experience before taking over the Titans' offense. Downing's predecessors, Matt LaFleur and Arthur Smith, had never been NFL play callers before Vrabel gave them the chance, and that model was successful for the Titans.

It's also worth mentioning that the Titans job just might not have been intriguing enough for the biggest names to consider.

Obviously, Reich wouldn't have taken a coordinator job over a head coaching job. The Rams won the Super Bowl last year. The Jets are loaded with young, on-the-rise skill players. The Patriots are always a threat so long as Bill Belichick is running the team, and Mac Jones is still developing as a young quarterback. The Titans require more of an offensive rebuild than any of those teams, Panthers not withstanding.

The Titans aren't alone in their patience. Nine other teams have coordinator vacancies, including those that made head coaching changes and haven't finalized their new staffs. The early movement trimmed some experience off the top, but there are still plenty of qualified candidates available, and plenty of offenses in need of coordination.

Maybe the Titans missed out on some of the obvious names, but there should be little concern about their ability to find the right coordinator in the coming weeks.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What Rams, Jets and Patriots hires say about Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator search

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning endorsing 1 head coach candidate for Colts?

One candidate for the Indianapolis Colts head coach position appears to have a powerful backer in his corner. The Colts have set up a second interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, according to reports. Callahan’s candidacy is noteworthy for one reason: according to Albert Breer of The MMQB, he has an advocate in... The post Peyton Manning endorsing 1 head coach candidate for Colts? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 AFC, NFC championships

Three of last year's final four teams are returning to championship weekend, as the Chiefs, Bengals, and 49ers look to turn another deep run into a championship. The only team missing from last season is the defending champion Rams. In their place, the Eagles will host the 49ers with the NFC championship and a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line.
ARIZONA STATE
atozsports.com

Chiefs get excellent news overnight before kickoff vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs have endured some pretty big obstacles this week before their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. For starters, last week when it occurred we didn’t know if Mahomes would be able to play again this season. But, somehow he is scheduled to play, even after what looked like a wicked high ankle sprain injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Titans’ connection to OC candidate is picking up steam

The Tennessee Titans’ search for its next offensive coordinator has cooled off over the last week or so. That was until CBS’ NFL Insider, Jonathan Jones, dropped a massive nugget minutes before the AFC Championship Game kicked off. Jones reported that the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

There's Reportedly 1 Favorite Candidate For Texans Job

A former Houston Texans star is reportedly the "favorite" for the team's head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is considered the "front-runner" to be Houston's next head coach. Ryans, who will be coaching in today's ...
HOUSTON, TX
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne spoke about the great feeling he has after finishing the 2022 season healthy. Etienne has missed his rookie year due to a painful Lisfranc injury and noted he is looking to bulk up ahead of 2023. “I was really happy I was healthy this whole season,”...
HOUSTON, TX
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy