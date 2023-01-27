Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Investigating a Pair of Deaths They Are Calling Suspicious
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people which they are calling suspicious. According to a report from the GBPD, officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, they found two people...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead on Green Bay’s east side, police launch investigation into ‘suspicious deaths’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two women found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on January 29, where they found two people dead inside the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities looking for missing Wrightstown teenager
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old girl from Wrightstown is reportedly missing and both law enforcement and her family have concerns for her safety. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez is reportedly missing and there is a concern for her safety. Velazquez was last seen on January 28 at 10:30 p.m. at Louise Drive in Wrightstown.
WBAY Green Bay
Missing endangered person alert issued for Wrightstown teen
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for a Wrightstown teen. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 p.m. She was reported missing from her home on Louise Drive in Wrightstown. “Law Enforcement and family have concerns for her...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
wearegreenbay.com
Plea deal reached in 36-year-old Green Bay homicide cold case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old Wisconsin man who is facing homicide charges in a 36-year-old cold case reached a plea deal on Friday. Lou Griffin was arrested in 2020 with charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide relating to the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. According to the Brown...
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in 1986 killing of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the 1986 killing of a woman in Green Bay. Lou Griffin, 67, appeared in Brown County Court Friday to enter a plea in the death of Lisa Holstead. The case was once considered the longest-unsolved murder in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Highway Department is announcing a construction project to address a high rate of injury crashes along Packerland Drive. It’s been dubbed the “most dangerous intersection in the county.”. The “safety and access control measures” will be implemented along Packerland south...
seehafernews.com
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
101 WIXX
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Former Oshkosh West school officer recalls “pain, confusion” during attack
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a dramatic day in court as a former Oshkosh West School Resource officer testified about the moments he was allegedly attacked by a student charged with trying to kill him. Action 2 News was the only broadcast station in the courtroom as Mike Wissink...
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church
Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
