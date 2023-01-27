ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities looking for missing Wrightstown teenager

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old girl from Wrightstown is reportedly missing and both law enforcement and her family have concerns for her safety. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez is reportedly missing and there is a concern for her safety. Velazquez was last seen on January 28 at 10:30 p.m. at Louise Drive in Wrightstown.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Missing endangered person alert issued for Wrightstown teen

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A missing endangered person alert has been issued for a Wrightstown teen. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 28, at 10:30 p.m. She was reported missing from her home on Louise Drive in Wrightstown. “Law Enforcement and family have concerns for her...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Plea deal reached in 36-year-old Green Bay homicide cold case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 67-year-old Wisconsin man who is facing homicide charges in a 36-year-old cold case reached a plea deal on Friday. Lou Griffin was arrested in 2020 with charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide relating to the death of 22-year-old Lisa Holstead. According to the Brown...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man convicted in 1986 killing of Lisa Holstead in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the 1986 killing of a woman in Green Bay. Lou Griffin, 67, appeared in Brown County Court Friday to enter a plea in the death of Lisa Holstead. The case was once considered the longest-unsolved murder in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man convicted 36 years after Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – More than 36 years after Lisa Holstead’s body was found partially submerged in a swamp in an area now known as the Ken Euers Nature Area, Lou Griffin was convicted for her murder Friday. Griffin, now 67, was charged with first-degree murder in October...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church

Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
OSHKOSH, WI

