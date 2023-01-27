Pirates manager Derek Shelton calls signing Andrew McCutchen 'a move we needed to make'

When Derek Shelton learned of the possibility that Andrew McCutchen could return to the Pittsburgh Pirates, his first thought was about how the 36-year-old veteran outfielder would fit with the young ballclub.

As he considered it, Shelton saw only positives.

“I thought it was a move we needed to make,” Shelton told reporters Friday in his office at PNC Park. “If we could get him, let’s get him.”

Shelton believes McCutchen, who signed a one-year, $5 million contract Jan. 20, could play in either corner outfield spot while splitting time as designated hitter to protect his work volume. Shelton said the 14-year major league veteran adds value to the Pirates in multiple ways that can be impactful.

“It was something that was important for our club, important to the city. I think the most important thing is he’s still a good player,” Shelton said. “The conversation I had with him, then he said it publicly — this is not a farewell tour. This guy is still a really good player. He functions within what we needed and adding veterans into our clubhouse was something that was important to (general manager) Ben (Cherington) and I this year.

“I think it’s going to be exciting with him coming back. I know we don’t talk lineups here, but Opening Day he’s going to be in there. So I think it’s going to be a cool story for the city but more importantly for us as a club. We’re bringing back someone who is going to add value to us both on the field and in the clubhouse.”

The Pirates had the third-youngest team in the majors and youngest in the National League last season, at an average age of 27.46 years, just ahead of the Kansas City Royals (27.19) and Cleveland Guardians (26.42). A year after setting a MLB record for playing rookies (26), the Pirates used 25 rookies, with 14 making their major-league debuts.

The results were predictable. The Pirates endured back-to-back 100-loss seasons, which included some embarrassing mishaps in the field and on the basepaths that became viral videos as baseball bloopers.

This winter, the Pirates added eight veterans over the age of 30 to their roster in hopes of lengthening their lineup while providing veteran leadership and experience.

“It was time to add players,” Shelton said, noting the Pirates used a club-record 68 players last season. “These guys are still good players, and they are going to help us on the field but also help us in the clubhouse. Now we’re to the point where some of these young players are taking steps forward and the veterans are going to be helpful.”

In addition to McCutchen, the Pirates have signed free agents in left-handed pitcher Rich Hill (who turns 43 on March 11), first baseman/designated hitter Carlos Santana (who turns 37 on April 8), right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez (30), lefty reliever Jarlin Garcia (30) and catcher Austin Hedges (30) and traded for first baseman/DH Ji-Man Choi (31) and outfielder/first baseman Connor Joe (30).

Not only does it alleviate pressure from the club’s young veterans but provides a glimmer of hope that the rebuilding plan is turning a corner, and the Pirates are about to become more competitive after four consecutive seasons finishing at or near the bottom of the NL Central.

“It’s awesome,” Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller said. “With Cutch and the other signings that we made, it’s just brought a buzz to the guys that are on the team. I know we’re all texting each other. The word that’s going around is ‘win.’ That’s what we want to do. Winning is on the forefront of everyone’s mind. That’s all we’re talking about. Whatever we’re doing, it gets back to how does this help us win, and nothing else matters.”

By design, the Pirates addressed different segments of their team. McCutchen can provide guidance for the outfielders, Santana and Choi for the infielders, Hill and Velasquez for the starting rotation, Garcia for the bullpen and the defensively elite Hedges for the pitching staff.

Outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba called the additions of veterans “huge” for the Pirates, recalling how he came up through the New York Yankees system looking up to Aaron Judge, Jacoby Ellsbury and Masahiro Tanaka and plans to pick McCutchen’s brain in Bradenton, Fla.

“Getting to this level, you didn’t just do it by yourself. You’ve got to have guys who mentor you through the ups and the downs,” said Smith-Njigba, who was one of four players acquired in the Jameson Taillon trade. “Being in that organization helped a lot because (it taught me) how to go about your business. So I think it’s incredible having those vets because you can ask them all types of questions.”

Shelton, however, cautioned that he doesn’t expect one player to carry the burden of serving as the face or voice of the Pirates, even if their personalities are magnetic to their younger teammates.

“The most important thing, and I told all the guys we signed — don’t expect anybody to come in here and be the ultimate leader,” Shelton said. “The expectation is to be themselves. … It was important in terms of being able to add guys that people were going to gravitate to. It’s not like Cutch is going to, boom, be the leader. Cutch just has to be Cutch, Santana needs to come in and be Santana and the players around them can take something from them and be able to grow.”

Shelton sees the roster overhaul as a compliment to Cherington’s vision for the rebuild and a sign that there will be competition for spots on the active roster and in the starting lineup. It’s a message Shelton plans to send in spring training, one that should resonate with McCutchen’s arrival.

“When you sign veteran players, you know they’re going to play. You know they’re going to be on the club,” Shelton said. “For the young guys who got this opportunity, now there’s competition. There are guys at those spots, then there’s competition amongst that young group, which I think is really important for us.”