HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman is charged federally with impersonating a federal employee, and Homeland Security Investigations is seeking more people she may have defrauded for a combined total of over $400,000. 53-year-old Ana Hernandez is facing criminal charges related to wire fraud along with impersonation of a federal employee after The post HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people appeared first on KVIA.
elpasomatters.org
Veterans accuse former El Paso DA legal advisor of fraud, threats
Army veterans enrolled in a class taught by attorney Roger Rodriguez at Fort Bliss say he promised as a judge he could help them get government jobs when they joined a group he started called the Combined Veterans Association. “I waited two years for him to get me a job,”...
cbs4local.com
Police officer shoots aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two Pit Bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso, according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
KVIA
El Paso leaders react to graphic video of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One day after the Memphis Police Department released the graphic videos showing five of its officers beating unarmed Tyre Nichols that ultimately led to his death, El Paso officials are weighing in. "Our expectation is that that should never happen, and that we would never...
Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat
UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): District officials told ABC-7 that after a joint investigation by EPISD Police officers and local law enforcement agencies, no credible threat was found. Officials also said district officers will remain on campus throughout the day out of an abundance of caution. UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): Students are safely back on the Canyon Hills The post Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley creates checklists for drivers moving forward
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told CBS4 they were working on...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 29 to Feb. 7
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 22 to January 28. For updates, click here. For a look at more information, click here.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Commissioners vote to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Millions of dollars for improvements to be made on a variety of facilities across El Paso County were approved Monday. In a 4 to 1 vote, El Paso County Commissioners approved issuing $59 million in certificates of obligation for its first major capital plan that addresses a list of projects.
17-year-old dead, 2 others left with serious burns after vehicle rollover in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger […]
Oven fire breaks out at West El Paso business that had car recently crash into it
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business. Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire […]
cbs4local.com
El Paso County awarded $1.5 million to build new park in Horizon City
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to El Paso County to build a new park in Horizon City. "This funding will be used for a hike-and-bike trail, pavilion, picnic shelters, a garden, site amenities with ADA components, lighting, native landscaping, parking, sidewalks, interpretive signage, and site work," according to Senator César Blanco.
KVIA
El Paso Firefighters responding to house fire in the Lower Valley
UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that the fire has been knocked down. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that a residential fire has broken out at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported, according to EPFD. Crew...
El Paso Shown in Popular Netflix Series “I Am A Killer”
Fans of true crime have probably seen the Netflix series called "I Am A Killer"; a show where murderers from all over the United States talk about their crimes/stories & the creators present the cases from the convicted & victims side. In December of last year, Season 4 came out...
Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
KVIA
U.S. and Mexican Airline alliance may bring more flights to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American airline Allegiant Air and Mexican airline Viva Aerobus are proposing an alliance between their services. El Paso's Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez is looking for El Paso City Council's approval to send a letter of support to the Department of Transportation. Included in the...
cbs4local.com
COVID-19, RSV, influenza cases in El Paso declining
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is currently at a "medium community level," according to its COVID-19 update provided Monday to council members. Cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza declined in the city of El Paso, according to El Paso leaders. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's health authority,...
El Paso CBP officers apprehend 62 individuals with outstanding arrest warrants in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in the El Paso area have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding warrants since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male, Venezuela citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary […]
El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
KFOX 14
Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
Trucker allegedly tried to smuggle 57 Guatemalan children to border
The Mexican government is investigating a driver allegedly caught smuggling 57 Guatemalan children to the border in the back of a cargo truck.
