ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVIA ABC-7

HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman is charged federally with impersonating a federal employee, and Homeland Security Investigations is seeking more people she may have defrauded for a combined total of over $400,000. 53-year-old Ana Hernandez is facing criminal charges related to wire fraud along with impersonation of a federal employee after The post HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Veterans accuse former El Paso DA legal advisor of fraud, threats

Army veterans enrolled in a class taught by attorney Roger Rodriguez at Fort Bliss say he promised as a judge he could help them get government jobs when they joined a group he started called the Combined Veterans Association. “I waited two years for him to get me a job,”...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): District officials told ABC-7 that after a joint investigation by EPISD Police officers and local law enforcement agencies, no credible threat was found. Officials also said district officers will remain on campus throughout the day out of an abundance of caution. UPDATE (1:40 p.m.): Students are safely back on the Canyon Hills The post Middle school in northeast El Paso evacuated after receiving bomb threat appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County awarded $1.5 million to build new park in Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A $1.5 million grant has been awarded to El Paso County to build a new park in Horizon City. "This funding will be used for a hike-and-bike trail, pavilion, picnic shelters, a garden, site amenities with ADA components, lighting, native landscaping, parking, sidewalks, interpretive signage, and site work," according to Senator César Blanco.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

El Paso Firefighters responding to house fire in the Lower Valley

UPDATE - The El Paso Fire Department confirmed that the fire has been knocked down. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that a residential fire has broken out at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported, according to EPFD. Crew...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

U.S. and Mexican Airline alliance may bring more flights to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- American airline Allegiant Air and Mexican airline Viva Aerobus are proposing an alliance between their services. El Paso's Director of Aviation Sam Rodriguez is looking for El Paso City Council's approval to send a letter of support to the Department of Transportation. Included in the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

COVID-19, RSV, influenza cases in El Paso declining

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is currently at a "medium community level," according to its COVID-19 update provided Monday to council members. Cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza declined in the city of El Paso, according to El Paso leaders. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's health authority,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Rollover crash reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rollover crash was reported in northeast El Paso Friday morning. The crash was reported at Gateway South at Fred Wilson. The two left lanes are closed and the Cassidy on-ramp is also closed. It's unknown if there were any injuries reported. There is...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy