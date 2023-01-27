EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso woman is charged federally with impersonating a federal employee, and Homeland Security Investigations is seeking more people she may have defrauded for a combined total of over $400,000. 53-year-old Ana Hernandez is facing criminal charges related to wire fraud along with impersonation of a federal employee after The post HSI seeking more victims of El Paso woman accused of defrauding more than 20 people appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO