USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Colombia

USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Colombia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The second starting lineup of 2023 is here for the United States men's national team. Fresh off a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, interim manager Anthony Hudson is rotating the starting XI for Saturday's friendly...
Premier League Signs Deal With NFT-Based Fantasy Soccer Game Despite Crypto Downturn

Players of fantasy soccer game Sorare will be able to purchase and use official Premier League-licensed NFTs under an exclusive multi-year agreement. Values of NFTs have plummeted amid a downturn in crypto prices, exacerbated in recent months by the bankruptcy of major exchange FTX. Sorare has seen a shift in...

