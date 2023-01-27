Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
USMNT Announces Starting Lineup for Friendly Vs. Colombia
USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Colombia originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The second starting lineup of 2023 is here for the United States men's national team. Fresh off a 2-1 loss to Serbia on Wednesday, interim manager Anthony Hudson is rotating the starting XI for Saturday's friendly...
NBC Connecticut
Premier League Signs Deal With NFT-Based Fantasy Soccer Game Despite Crypto Downturn
Players of fantasy soccer game Sorare will be able to purchase and use official Premier League-licensed NFTs under an exclusive multi-year agreement. Values of NFTs have plummeted amid a downturn in crypto prices, exacerbated in recent months by the bankruptcy of major exchange FTX. Sorare has seen a shift in...
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Teenagers Dominate Friday's Programming at the US Figure Skating Championship
The third day of competition at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in San Jose, Calif. has wrapped and we have a new champion in the women's single competition. Fifteen-year-old Isabeau Levito held off two-time U.S. champion and 2018 Olympian Brandi Tennell to win the women's championship. “I was just so...
