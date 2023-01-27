ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City has 700 Million Pounds of Road Salt it Can’t Use

Something that upstate New York residents can't relate to, New York City's lack of snowfall has left it with 700 million pounds of road salt it can't use. According to an article by Sarah Beling of W42ST.com, New York City hasn't gotten enough snow to even register a measurement of at least 0.1 inches since March 9, 2022. That means that while we upstate New York residents are shoveling out our driveways and slipping all over the roads, New York City residents have a warehouse filled with 700 million pounds of road salt that it can't use.
Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, NJ

Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday. Sun and clouds mix, with chance of a shower in NY, …. Folks in New York and New Jersey should look for a mix of sun and clouds along with light winds on Monday.
Long Island beekeeper helps bees survive winter

Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter. Honeybees thrive during the summer, but keeping them alive during the winter can be challenging. A Long Island beekeeper is doing her part to keep bees alive through winter.
Lawyer calls for NYC to disband SWAT teams

Esmeralda Simmons, a civil rights attorney, discusses the weekend protests denouncing Tyre Nichols' beating death in Memphis. Esmeralda Simmons, a civil rights attorney, discusses the weekend protests denouncing Tyre Nichols' beating death in Memphis. Migrants allowed to stay outside NYC hotel — for …. Migrants camped in front of...
VIDEO: Is This For Real? NYC Subway Rat Nibbles Crumbs Off of Passed Out Dude’s Lips

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I don’t spend much time on Instagram these days but when I get bored or if I’m looking for travel videos to feature in my newsletter (you can subscribe here), I almost always find something interesting on Instagram. RELATED: VIDEO: Woman’s Selfie Photo Shoot on the NYC Subway.
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
Won’t anyone buy this Upper West Side mansion?

The selling saga of an Upper West Side mansion is rolling along with another price cut for the landmarked townhouse. The asking price at 3 Riverside Drive was reduced to $13 million last week. It marked the second cut in listing price for the home since it came back on the market for $16 million in April, down $9 million from a year earlier.
Demonstrators march across Manhattan to protest Tyre Nichols killing

Hundreds of demonstrators across New York City took part in marches protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died earlier this month after being brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, in the two days after authorities released video footage of the assault. At least three people were arrested by the New York City Police Department while taking part in protests on Friday evening.
Mild temperatures, rain on tap in NYC area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A storm system is expected to make its way to the New York City area on Sunday. While most of the day will be dry, a shower could develop in some areas during the afternoon or evening. The temperatures will remain well above normal, with afternoon highs in the mid to […]
Subway crime dropping: Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams

Some encouraging news for subway riders from New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul. They said overall major crime is down in the systems, and they are asking more riders to trust that the subway is safe. Subway crime dropping: Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams. Some encouraging news...
The Point: NYCHA faces crisis as tenants fall behind on rent

Finding money to keep New York City's vast network of public housing up and running has always been an iffy proposition. But with thousands of tenants falling behind on rent, NYCHA faces a new crisis. Can it be solved?The PointLisa Bova-Hiatt is the interim head of NYCHA who is facing a new and possibly unanticipated problem. Plummeting rent payments have made it even more difficult to fix the numerous problems facing public housing residents. Watch Marcia Kramer's conversation with Bova-Hiatt here or in the player below. Next, Kramer spoke with tenant activist Daniel Barber, president of the Jackson Houses Resident Association, for the view from the other side. Watch the conversation here or in the player below. Your PointPeople who live in public housing give it mixed reviews. Some like it, but even they have a laundry list of complaints. Exclamation PointIn an conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Bova-Hiatt shares her thoughts on NYCHA's future and Barber pleads with city leaders to stop making empty promises. "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests. 
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
