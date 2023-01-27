Hinds County deputies seize 240lbs of marijuana, 4 arrested
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies made a huge drug bust Thursday evening.
Deputies executed a search warrant on a property on Manhattan Road in Jackson based on information they received about the distribution of illegal drugs.
“They are identified as Donald Smith Silas III. He’s a Black male, 32 years of age. He was charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substance. Jahzarra Jenise Bracey is a Black female who is 20 years of age. She was charged with aggravated trafficking of controlled substance with a firearm and child endangerment. Castleman Sherpherd, of Jackson, is a white male who is 18 years of age. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana. William Sherpherd is 47 years of age, who is a white male and also of Jackson. He’s charged with intent to distribute marijuana,” said Jones.
The sheriff said deputies seized roughly 240 pounds of marijuana, approximately $80,000, two pistols and a 2017 Honda Accord.
Comments / 19