Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Construction Leader, Model For Golden Driller Statue Honored In Ceremony

Expo Square dedicated the Golden Driller statue to the Green Country native who was the inspiration for the project back when it began 56 years ago. John Franklin Stephens Jr. from Sapulpa was 29-years-old when he was selected as the model for the Driller's face and figure, after working in oil fields. Stephens also oversaw the icon's construction in 1966, serving as the superintendent of the project.
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses

Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless

A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
TULSA, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers

David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Warming Stations Open In Tulsa As Frigid Temperatures Return

Winter weather returned to Green Country on Monday, bringing frigid temperatures. The City of Tulsa says three warming stations are available for anyone who needs to get out of the cold amid the winter weather conditions. John 3:16 Mission below the northwest corner of the IDL in Downtown Tulsa is...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies

The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools Closed Monday Due To Winter Weather

Tulsa Public Schools has canceled classes for Monday because of the weather conditions. Superintendent Deborah Gist posted an announcement around 10 p.m. Sunday. It includes all schools and district office sites. Based on the most current information, and to prioritize the safety of our students and team members, Tulsa Public...
TULSA, OK

