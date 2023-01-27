Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Forgotten Legacy Bruner Koweta Mission CemeteryJustina PriceCoweta, OK
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
Related
News On 6
Rose Rock Microcreamery In Broken Arrow Prepares To Celebrate 'National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day'
National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is this weekend and a local microcreamery is preparing to celebrate. News On 6's Meredith McCown was live on Tuesday morning at Rose Rock Microcreamery in the Broken Arrow Rose District with a look at the plans for the celebration. Rose Rock Microcreamery's Ice...
News On 6
Construction Leader, Model For Golden Driller Statue Honored In Ceremony
Expo Square dedicated the Golden Driller statue to the Green Country native who was the inspiration for the project back when it began 56 years ago. John Franklin Stephens Jr. from Sapulpa was 29-years-old when he was selected as the model for the Driller's face and figure, after working in oil fields. Stephens also oversaw the icon's construction in 1966, serving as the superintendent of the project.
First tiny home built in City Lights Village
The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built in an effort to establish a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.
News On 6
News On 6's Alyssa Miller Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Okmulgee
More winter weather is in the forecast on Tuesday morning after freezing rain and sleet made for some slick and hazardous road conditions across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Alyssa Miller offered the latest updates as she tracks road conditions around Okmulgee on Tuesday morning.
News On 6
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
News On 6
The City Lights Village Project Aims To Provide Housing To Homeless
A Tulsa family wants to make a difference in the homeless community, so they donated a home. This is part of a program from a non-profit called "City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma", which provides housing and supportive services in a gated community. This is the first completed tiny home in...
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa Time Warp: Built by brothers
David R. Travis was the oldest of four brothers, all of whom immigrated to the United States with their parents in 1892. The brothers worked in the oil supply business, which ultimately brought them to Tulsa by 1914. David and his brother Sam both found success in Tulsa and soon...
News On 6
Warming Stations Open In Tulsa As Frigid Temperatures Return
Winter weather returned to Green Country on Monday, bringing frigid temperatures. The City of Tulsa says three warming stations are available for anyone who needs to get out of the cold amid the winter weather conditions. John 3:16 Mission below the northwest corner of the IDL in Downtown Tulsa is...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads
1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night. TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday...
Oklahoma sculptor restoring iconic statue honoring Native ballerina
Oklahoma is home of some the world's most renowned sculptors and Native ballerina's.
News On 6
Hillcrest Medical Center Placed On Brief Lockdown After Early-Morning Shooting
Hillcrest Medical Center is resuming operations after going on a brief lockdown after a shooting in a parking garage early Monday morning. A hospital spokesperson says the facility, near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue, was placed on lockdown for about two hours. The lockdown was lifted at around 5 a.m.
Highway 75 Closed Starting At Peoria Due To Road Conditions, Crashes
Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are closing Highway 75 from Peoria on south due to crashes caused by the road conditions. Officers and troopers along with the Tulsa Fire Department are working several crashes. Police have advised their officers not working the crashes to stay out of the...
News On 6
Slick Road Conditions Leads To Busy Day For Paramedics, Tow Companies
The sleet left behind slick conditions around Tulsa, which led to a busy day for first responders and towing companies. As of 4 p.m. on Monday, EMSA stated paramedics have responded to 26 crashes. Seven people were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson said paramedics received additional calls from people...
News On 6
ODOT Crews Working Around The Clock To Treat Roads In Winter Weather
Oklahoma Department of Transportation is spreading salt and sand as well as using plows to help keep the highways and interstates clear. They have 25 trucks out in Tulsa County with crews working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear and safe for drivers. ODOT spokesperson TJ Gerlach said the...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Woman arrested for stealing, exposing herself and assaulting shopper at a convenience store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a woman was arrested after she stole two bottles of Fireball, exposed herself to a cashier and assaulted a stranger in a convenience store on Friday. At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store near East 61st Street and Memorial Drive...
Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest
Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
First Wave Of Sleet Exits Tulsa, More Winter Weather On The Way
The first round of sleet in Central Oklahoma is winding down as of 2 p.m. The precipitation chances will increase later and sleet will still cover roads, but they should improve once road crews start plowing again. Meteorologist Travis Meyer has the latest on the winter weather and the road...
News On 6
Tulsa Public Schools Closed Monday Due To Winter Weather
Tulsa Public Schools has canceled classes for Monday because of the weather conditions. Superintendent Deborah Gist posted an announcement around 10 p.m. Sunday. It includes all schools and district office sites. Based on the most current information, and to prioritize the safety of our students and team members, Tulsa Public...
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billions
Tulsa's people are among the most generous in the United States. Last week I wrote about Lynn Schusterman, the richest woman in Tulsa who made the Forbes Top 25 most generous philanthropists list.
Comments / 0