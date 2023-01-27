Expo Square dedicated the Golden Driller statue to the Green Country native who was the inspiration for the project back when it began 56 years ago. John Franklin Stephens Jr. from Sapulpa was 29-years-old when he was selected as the model for the Driller's face and figure, after working in oil fields. Stephens also oversaw the icon's construction in 1966, serving as the superintendent of the project.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 9 HOURS AGO