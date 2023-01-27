CALUMET, MI— Law enforcement is investigating a series of breaking-and-enterings in Houghton and Keweenaw counties. Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, and members of UPSET West have identified several suspects in connection with receiving and concealing stolen property. Troopers say the incidents happened at seasonal homes, camps, and other places of opportunity.

