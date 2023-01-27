ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Linden, MI

Police identify suspects in Houghton, Keweenaw county theft cases

CALUMET, MI— Law enforcement is investigating a series of breaking-and-enterings in Houghton and Keweenaw counties. Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, and members of UPSET West have identified several suspects in connection with receiving and concealing stolen property. Troopers say the incidents happened at seasonal homes, camps, and other places of opportunity.
State Police investigating break-ins in Houghton and Keweenaw Counties

HOUGHTON AND KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police announced Friday that multiple suspects are under investigation for receiving and concealing stolen property. According to MSP, three complaints of breaking and entering at seasonal homes, camps, and places of opportunity have been reported to the MSP Calumet Post....
