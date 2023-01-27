100 years of business-boosting: Lodi Chamber of Commerce celebrates a century of service, vows to continue promoting city for years to come

Lodi Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Pat Patrick speaks during the Mayor's State of the City breakfast in Woodbridge Wednesday morning, Nov. 6, 2019.

Every year, the Lodi Chamber of Commerce recognizes an individual who has rendered significant service to the community at its annual Citizen of the Year dinner.

But this year, there was no award given out. Instead, the chamber opted to recognize its volunteers, member businesses, and the Lodi community as it celebrated its 100th anniversary Thursday night.