Waverly, NY

Smoke pours from Waverly house as crews battle fire

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

WAVERLY, N.Y. ( WETM ) – A house in Waverly was engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down the street as they fought the blaze.

Reports of the fire came into 18 News soon after 12:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023. A reporter on the scene said the whole house was involved, and as of 12:50, crews were still trying to fight down the flames on Waverly Street.

Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County

Thick smoke was seen pouring out of the house while crews responded. The reporter said multiple departments from the Valley were at the scene, including Waverly Fire, Sayre Fire, and Athens Fire. Waverly Street was blocked off.

Details are extremely limited and there is currently no word on any injuries. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

This is at least the second house fire in the Valley within the last week. On January 20, a Sayre house was extremely damaged in another early afternoon blaze.

