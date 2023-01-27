ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berry, Coca-Cola collaborate to implement tethered caps in EU markets

By Jana Garrett
 3 days ago

EUROPE (WEHT) – After winning a sustainability award at PACK EXPO International last month for this solution, Berry Global Group, Inc. is the first plastic packaging manufacturer in Europe to supply The Coca-Cola Company with a lightweight, tethered cap for its soft drinks.

Officials say due to the European Union (EU) Single-Use Plastics Directive, Berry’s new tethered closure for Coca-Cola is designed to remain intact with the bottle – making it less likely to be littered and more likely to be recycled. Berry Global says over 400 million closures have been successfully applied to date on Coca-Cola bottling lines in Germany, Spain, and the UK, with the rollout to continue to the company’s other European plants.

Thierry Bernet, VP Circular Economy & Innovation at Berry Global, said, “Innovation in packaging design is key to helping our customers meet their ambitious sustainability goals while delivering attractive, functional solutions that meet and exceed constantly evolving market demands. Because PET bottles are the most recycled plastic package type, this collaboration has tremendous potential to help keep resources in use and out of our environment.”

EU Directive 2019/204 requires plastic beverage bottles up to three liters in size to have closures that remain attached to the container throughout their intended use from July 2024. Officials say this collaboration helps progress Coca-Cola’s goal to make 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025.

